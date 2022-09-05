Senior linebacker Paul Morris, right, is joined by senior defensive back Kyle Kussow (4) and senior defensive back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, left, as the Spartans attempt to keep a Monroe runner out of the end zone on Friday, September 2. The Spartans lost 36-0 to Monroe.
Senior outside linebacker Cade Rux, left, is joined by sophomore defensive lineman Brevid Roth, middle and senior defensive lineman Austin Bindl as the Spartans get a sack on the Monroe quarterback in a 36-0 loss on Friday, September 2.
“You’ve got a team that’s a really good football team and you try to do your best against them, but it’s just a tough situation,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “You just have to learn from the mistakes, play hard, work hard and go from there.”
Keatin Sweeney scored a 16-yard touchdown run to put the Cheesemakers (3-0 overall, 1-0 conference) up 7-0 in the first quarter. Sweney scored on a four-yard run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.
“Our kids played hard. I never question their effort,” said Ackley. “When they run the ball that well, there’s not a lot you can do, they out-man you up front and that’s just the way it is.”
Trailing 14-0, McFarland began to engineer a drive down the field. Senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre picked up a first down and then senior quarterback Cooper Kennedy scrambled for a first down. However, Kennedy was injured while attempting to get the first down, and did not return to the game.
After the injury to Kennedy, the Spartans were driven back and were forced to punt. Kaden Kuester scored on a two-yard touchdown run for Monroe, and the Cheesemakers also converted a 31-yard field goal before halftime to go up 24-0.
In the third quarter, Kuester scored another touchdown and Monroe leading rusher Alex Hernandez also scored on a touchdown run. The Cheesemakers ran the ball 48 times for 331 yards and five touchdowns.
Filling in at quarterback for Kennedy, junior Bray Roder completed five of 10 passes for 62 yards. Roder found senior wide receiver Kyle Kussow on a 42-yard throw in the second half, the longest play for either team.
“I’m very proud of Bray,” said Ackley. “He stepped in, he’s done a nice job, he’s a great young man. I’m proud of him and our seniors working hard.”
McFarland (0-3 overall, 0-1 conference) travels to Jefferson (1-2 overall, 1-0 conference) at 7 p.m on Friday, September 9.