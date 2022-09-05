Paul Morris, Kyle Kussow, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre
Senior linebacker Paul Morris, right, is joined by senior defensive back Kyle Kussow (4) and senior defensive back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, left, as the Spartans attempt to keep a Monroe runner out of the end zone on Friday, September 2. The Spartans lost 36-0 to Monroe. 

Battling injuries and a strong Monroe running attack, the Spartans fell 36-0 to the Cheesemakers on Friday, September 2 at McFarland High School.

“You’ve got a team that’s a really good football team and you try to do your best against them, but it’s just a tough situation,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “You just have to learn from the mistakes, play hard, work hard and go from there.”

