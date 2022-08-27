Two fourth quarter touchdowns by Lodi pushed the Blue Devils past the Spartans as McFarland fell 45-38 at McFarland High School on Friday, August 26.

“Our kids played extremely hard, fought through some adversity and kept working hard,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “We just had some unlucky bounces, and just couldn’t quite make the play when we had to make the play.”

