The McFarland football team has been rolling the past couple of weeks.
Winning its last five games, the McFarland defense has given up just 16 points.
Facing its toughest test against playoff-bound Evansville, the Spartans were up to the challenge as McFarland earned a 35-0 win on senior night at McFarland High School on Friday, October 14.
“Our defense has just been outstanding all year long,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “These last six games, I’ve been extremely, extremely proud of them and the coaching staff.”
“Evansville is a challenging team to prepare for because they do a lot of different things, and they’ve been doing a lot of different things for a lot of years,” Ackley added. “They have multiple formations, multiple sets and they do different things out of those sets, and we have to have checks and schemes defensively to put our kids in the best spot.”
While the defense did its part, the seniors on offense did their part as well. Senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre scored a 14-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give McFarland a 14-0 lead.
Dyer-Ysaguirre, who has scored 13 rushing touchdowns, is averaging 8.3 yards per carry as the McFarland offensive line has helped the Spartans rush for over 1,400 yards and score 24 touchdowns this season.
In the second quarter, senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Braylan Roder. Senior wide receiver Kyle Kussow then threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Deven Kulp.
“Our kids just stepped up and on senior night, it was just a great night for those 18 seniors,” said Ackley. “19 with our manager Austin because he helps out our program immensely too and I was just so proud.”
Senior running back Travis Zadra scored in the third quarter on a 2-yard run, putting McFarland up 35-0. Senior kicker Mason Folk went five-for-five on extra points.
To cap off senior night, senior quarterback Cooper Kennedy got to take one more snap. Kennedy, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Monroe, took the snap in the shotgun formation and handed the ball off to Gillen, who kneeled out the victory.
“It was a very special moment for him and for our program,” said Ackley. “There were a lot of guys who were emotional about that at the end of the game.”
“These boys care about each other, they’re a close group of young men, they work hard together and they care about each other,” Ackley added. “I can’t give enough credit to Evansville for understanding the situation and allowing us to do that.”
Gillen caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, while also recording an interception on defense. Roder finished 10 of 13 for 167 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
McFarland (6-3 overall, 6-1 conference) closes out the regular season by finishing second in the Rock Valley Conference. The Spartans travel to West Bend East (7-2, 5-2) in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 21.
