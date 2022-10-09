Senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 7-yard run for the Spartans first touchdown. Junior quarterback Braylan Roder threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen, and Roder threw a 5-yard pass to senior wide receiver Kyle Kussow for a 5-yard touchdown.
Senior running back Travis Zadra scored on a 25-yard touchdown and senior defensive back Traydon Randolph returned a Whitewater fumble for a touchdown. Zadra scored his second touchdown on a 7-yard run in the third quarter.
Roder finished eight of nine for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Dyer-Ysaguirre had seven carries for 88 yards, while Zadra recorded eight rushes for 81 yards. The pair of senior running backs, who have been friends since the sixth grade, each scored two touchdowns.
McFarland (5-3 overall, 5-1 conference) has won five in a row and is tied for second in the Rock Valley Conference with Evansville. The Spartans face the Blue Devils (5-3, 5-1) at 7 p.m. at McFarland High School on Friday, October 14.
“It’s always a great game,” said Ackley. “I’ve been playing that game since my junior year, so it’s a very good game and both of us are sitting second in the conference.”
The last two contests between Evansville and McFarland have both gone to overtime. The Blue Devils won 30-24 in the 2021 Alternate Fall season, while McFarland won 20-19 in the fall of 2021.