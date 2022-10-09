The Spartans quickly put away Whitewater, scoring 34 points in the first quarter in a 55-7 win over the Whippets at Whitewater High School on Friday, October 7.

McFarland football clinches playoff berth on homecoming with a win over East Troy

“We had a good week of preparation, we adjusted well and the coaches did a great job of knowing what to expect from them and being able to execute,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley.

McFarland football earns third straight win against Edgerton
Blare Wood is McFarland High School's September Senior of the Month
McFarland High School student receives national award

Tags