Four different Edgerton players reached double figures as the McFarland girls basketball team lost 75-58 on Thursday, December 1 at Edgerton High School.

For Edgerton, Shannon Rusch and Sylvia Fox each tied for a game-high 17 points. Marti Rebman recorded 16 points, while Mackenzie Bowen also had 15 points for the Crimson Tide.

