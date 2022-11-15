With the majority of their scorers returning, keep an eye out for the McFarland girls basketball team to make some noise in their upcoming season.

Adrienne Kirch
Buy Now

Adrienne Kirch keeps an eye on the Big Foot point guard during a game last season. Kirch enters her senior season with the Spartans. 

“I’m just really excited to play with this group of girls,” said senior Adrienne Kirch. “We’re all coming back, so the chemistry is there, and I’m just really excited for our first game.”

Teagan Mallegni named to Divison 2 all-state, named RVC player of the year and Adrienne Kirch, Ava Dean, Chloe Goecks and Elise Freeman make all conference
Mallegni earns state recognition for record-high single game score
Adrienne Kirch hits game-winner for McFarland basketball against Edgerton
Teagan Mallegni drops 27, Brynn Kirch gets a double-double in Spartans win over Whitewater
Paul Morris named by Rock Valley All-Conference as "Defensive Player of the Year"; McFarland football sees 16 players named to all-conference team

Tags