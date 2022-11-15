With the majority of their scorers returning, keep an eye out for the McFarland girls basketball team to make some noise in their upcoming season.
“I’m just really excited to play with this group of girls,” said senior Adrienne Kirch. “We’re all coming back, so the chemistry is there, and I’m just really excited for our first game.”
Last season, the Spartans finished tied for third in the Rock Valley Conference. McFarland returns its top-six scorers from last season, including junior Teagan Mallegni, who averaged 29 points a game.
Mallegni finished as the state’s second-highest point scorer, earning first team all-state honors. Mallegni also led the Spartans with 214 rebounds, 199 3-pointers, 85 steals and 58 blocks. It's no surprise that Mallegni currently has a handful of offers from Division 1 colleges with many other schools interested.
Dean and Kirch, both second team all-conference players, can also put up points with both players averaging over 10 points a game. Helping out the McFarland offense will be the return of junior Brynn Kirch, who suffered a season-ending injury halfway through the season last year.
“Her ability to get the ball up the court, and her ball-handling skills are a huge benefit to us,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni. “We can get Teagan off bringing the ball up, and Brynn sees the floor so well.”
Brynn Kirch was averaging 8.5 points and four assists before the injury. Also returning to the lineup will be junior Elise Freeman, who earned honorable mention all-conference. Freeman shot 43% from 3-point territory last season.