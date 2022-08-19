The McFarland girls golf team competed in pairs at the “Best Ball Invite” held at Oak Ridge in Milton on Thursday, August 18.

Nikkia Kohn and Mia Burchette combined to shoot an 89, placing 12th overall. Maddie Lueder and Ellie Strain carded a 109 to place 31st.

