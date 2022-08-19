hot McFarland girls golf competes at Oak Ridge "Best Ball" Invite By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 19, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls golf team competed in pairs at the “Best Ball Invite” held at Oak Ridge in Milton on Thursday, August 18. McFarland girls golf fifth at East Troy mini-meetNikkia Kohn and Mia Burchette combined to shoot an 89, placing 12th overall. Maddie Lueder and Ellie Strain carded a 109 to place 31st. Nikkia Kohn 23rd overall at Watertown; McFarland girls golf 14th as a team Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland boys soccer looks to fill holes left by graduation for upcoming season McFarland football heavy on senior experience for upcoming season; five Spartans on senior preseason award list McFarland girls tennis team places first at Dane County Invitational McFarland girls swim looking for next group of state swimmers Hilary Brandt voted in as new McFarland board trustee Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin