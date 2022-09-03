The McFarland girls golf team lost 212-189 to Mount Horeb in a non-conference dual at Norsk Golf Club on Wednesday, August 31.

Brynne Bieri led the Spartans with a 49. Mia Burchette shot a 52 and Nikkia Kohn finished with a 53. Ellie Strain carded a 58.

