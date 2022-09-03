hot MCFARLAND GIRLS GOLF McFarland girls golf defeated by Mount Horeb By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 3, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls golf team lost 212-189 to Mount Horeb in a non-conference dual at Norsk Golf Club on Wednesday, August 31. McFarland girls golf third at EdgertonBrynne Bieri led the Spartans with a 49. Mia Burchette shot a 52 and Nikkia Kohn finished with a 53. Ellie Strain carded a 58. McFarland girls golf fifth at Lake MillsJaya Deckard’s score of 63 was not used in the team tally. Ella Fager of Mount Horeb earned medalist honors with a 41. McFarland girls tennis sweep Watertown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland, Monona Grove School Districts join county superintendents in open letter McFarland football loses to Lodi; Cooper Kennedy scores four touchdowns in the loss McFarland volleyball fourth at UW-Whitewater Invite; Gwen Crull named to all-tournament team McFarland cross country returns many all-conference runners from last season McFarland boys soccer falls to Verona Area Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin