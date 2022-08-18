At the East Troy Rock Valley Conference mini-meet, the McFarland girls golf team finished fifth at Abbey Springs Golf Course on Tuesday, August 16.

Senior Nikkia Kohn led the Spartans with a 51. Freshman Mia Burchette shot a 57, junior Ellie Strain carded a 59 and senior Maddie Lueder ended with a 64.

