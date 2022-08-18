hot McFarland girls golf fifth at East Troy mini-meet By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 18, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At the East Troy Rock Valley Conference mini-meet, the McFarland girls golf team finished fifth at Abbey Springs Golf Course on Tuesday, August 16. McFarland girls golf has four golfers selected for academic all-stateSenior Nikkia Kohn led the Spartans with a 51. Freshman Mia Burchette shot a 57, junior Ellie Strain carded a 59 and senior Maddie Lueder ended with a 64. Nikkia Kohn to take over number one spot as McFarland girls golf looks to fill gaps from graduation and injuriesTeam scores: Jefferson 191, Lakeside Lutheran 191, East Troy 216, Edgerton 230, McFarland 231, Turner 253, Cambridge 253, Clinton 266, Evansville 272. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland boys soccer looks to fill holes left by graduation for upcoming season McFarland football heavy on senior experience for upcoming season; five Spartans on senior preseason award list McFarland girls tennis team places first at Dane County Invitational McFarland girls swim looking for next group of state swimmers Natural Circles of Support program aims to improve minority student experience, remedy equity problems Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin