MCFARLAND GIRLS GOLF McFarland girls golf fifth at Lake Mills By Calahan Steed Aug 23, 2022 The McFarland girls golf team finished three strokes behind Edgerton for fifth place at the Lake Mills Golf Club. Freshman Mia Burchette led the Spartans with a 52. Senior Brynne Bieri carded a 53. Junior Joey Lewis shot a 55 and junior Ellie Strain finished with a 60. Senior Maddie Lueder's score of 63 was not used in the team tally. Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 169, Jefferson 192, East Troy 192, Edgerton 217, McFarland 220, Turner 222, Cambridge 235, Clinton 236, Evansville 272.