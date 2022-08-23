The McFarland girls golf team finished three strokes behind Edgerton for fifth place at the Lake Mills Golf Club.

McFarland girls golf takes fifth at Edgerton

Freshman Mia Burchette led the Spartans with a 52. Senior Brynne Bieri carded a 53.

Late Mount Horeb touchdown gives McFarland football a loss to start the season
McFarland girls volleyball looking for contributions from last year's state returners
McFarland girls swim fourth at DeForest Invitational

Tags