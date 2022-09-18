hot McFarland girls golf finished third at Jefferson By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spartans saw three golfers place in the top ten as the team took third at the Jefferson Golf Course on Tuesday, September 15. McFarland girls golf third at Glen ErinSenior Nikkia Kohn finished tied for fourth with a 40, finishing three strokes behind the leader. Freshman Mia Burchette took sixth overall with a 45, and senior Brynne Bieri finished 10th with a 47. Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre score three touchdowns as McFarland football shuts down Delavan-DarienJunior Joey Lewis tied for 33rd with a 57. Junior Elle Strain tied for 40th with a 61, which was not used in the team tally. Spencer Alf and Isaac Ewing finish in top ten; McFarland boys cross country third, girls 13th at Spring GreenJefferson’s Payton Schmidt earned medalist honors after shooting a 37.Team scores: Jefferson 170, Lakeside Lutheran 175, McFarland 189, Edgerton 197, Cambridge 202, East Troy 207, Clinton 224, Turner 225, Evansville 228. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland girls tennis defeats Jefferson Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre both score two touchdowns; McFarland football earns first win of the season over Jefferson McFarland volleyball wins against Edgerton; goes 3-2 at DeForest Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre score three touchdowns as McFarland football shuts down Delavan-Darien Spencer Alf and Isaac Ewing finish in top ten; McFarland boys cross country third, girls 13th at Spring Green Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin