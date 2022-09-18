The Spartans saw three golfers place in the top ten as the team took third at the Jefferson Golf Course on Tuesday, September 15.

McFarland girls golf third at Glen Erin

Senior Nikkia Kohn finished tied for fourth with a 40, finishing three strokes behind the leader. Freshman Mia Burchette took sixth overall with a 45, and senior Brynne Bieri finished 10th with a 47.

