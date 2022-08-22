hot MCFARLAND GIRLS GOLF McFarland girls golf takes fifth at Edgerton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spartans got a little bit of a boost when senior Brynne Bieri returned to the lineup at the Edgerton Country Club Rock Valley Mini Meet on Monday, August 22. Nikkia Kohn to take over number one spot as McFarland girls golf looks to fill gaps from graduation and injuriesBieri shot a 64 for the round as McFarland took fifth place. Freshman Mia Burchette and Nikkia Kohn both shot a 51. Senior Maddie Lueder carded a 61.Team scores: Jefferson 193, Lakeside Lutheran 195, East Troy 217, Edgerton 220, McFarland 227, Clinton 243, Turner 245, Evansville 248, Cambridge 249.Oak RidgeThe McFarland girls golf team competed in pairs at the “Best Ball Invite” held at Oak Ridge in Milton on Thursday, August 18. Late Mount Horeb touchdown gives McFarland football a loss to start the seasonNikkia Kohn and Mia Burchette combined to shoot an 89, placing 12th overall. Maddie Lueder and Ellie Strain carded a 109 to place 31st.East TroyAt the East Troy Rock Valley Conference mini-meet, the McFarland girls golf team finished fifth at Abbey Springs Golf Course on Tuesday, August 16. McFarland girls tennis defeats Sun Prairie EastSenior Nikkia Kohn led the Spartans with a 51. Freshman Mia Burchette shot a 57, junior Ellie Strain carded a 59 and senior Maddie Lueder ended with a 64.Team scores: Jefferson 191, Lakeside Lutheran 191, East Troy 216, Edgerton 230, McFarland 231, Turner 253, Cambridge 253, Clinton 266, Evansville 272. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Late Mount Horeb touchdown gives McFarland football a loss to start the season Hilary Brandt voted in as new McFarland board trustee McFarland football heavy on senior experience for upcoming season; five Spartans on senior preseason award list McFarland girls golf fifth at East Troy mini-meet McFarland girls tennis defeats Sun Prairie East Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin