The Spartans got a little bit of a boost when senior Brynne Bieri returned to the lineup at the Edgerton Country Club Rock Valley Mini Meet on Monday, August 22.

Nikkia Kohn to take over number one spot as McFarland girls golf looks to fill gaps from graduation and injuries

Bieri shot a 64 for the round as McFarland took fifth place. Freshman Mia Burchette and Nikkia Kohn both shot a 51. Senior Maddie Lueder carded a 61.

Late Mount Horeb touchdown gives McFarland football a loss to start the season
McFarland girls tennis defeats Sun Prairie East

Tags