hot MCFARLAND GIRLS GOLF McFarland girls golf takes fourth at Evansville Golf Course By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls golf team wrapped up the Rock Valley Conference’s regular season with a fourth-place finish at the Evansville Golf Course on Monday, September 19. Spencer Alf and Hannah Kirch take third for McFarland cross country at Mount Horeb InviteFreshman Mia Burchette led the Spartans with a 45. Senior Nikkia Kohn carded a 51.Senior Brynne Bieri shot a 54, while senior Maddie Lueder finished with a 63. Senior Taylor Feldner’s score of 66 was not used in the team tally.Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt shot a 41 to earn medalist honors. McFarland girls tennis defeats Big Foot/Williams BayTeam scores: Jefferson 187, Lakeside Lutheran 194, East Troy 203, McFarland 213, Edgerton 225, Cambridge 246, Turner 248, Clinton 253, Evansville 272.Jefferson Golf CourseThe Spartans saw three golfers place in the top ten as the team took third at the Jefferson Golf Course on Tuesday, September 15.Senior Nikkia Kohn finished tied for fourth with a 40, finishing three strokes behind the leader. Freshman Mia Burchette took sixth overall with a 45, and senior Brynne Bieri finished 10th with a 47. McFarland girls golf third at Glen ErinJunior Joey Lewis tied for 33rd with a 57. Junior Elle Strain tied for 40th with a 61, which was not used in the team tally.Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt earned medalist honors after shooting a 37.Team scores: Jefferson 170, Lakeside Lutheran 175, McFarland 189, Edgerton 197, Cambridge 202, East Troy 207, Clinton 224, Turner 225, Evansville 228. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland girls tennis defeats Jefferson Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre score three touchdowns as McFarland football shuts down Delavan-Darien Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre both score two touchdowns; McFarland football earns first win of the season over Jefferson McFarland girls golf finished third at Jefferson McFarland girls volleyball goes undefeated at Baraboo Invite, defeats Whitewater and Beloit Turner Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin