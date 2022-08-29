hot MCFARLAND GIRLS GOLF McFarland girls golf third at Edgerton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spartans earned their best finish of the season by taking third at the Edgerton Invitational on Monday, August 29. McFarland volleyball fourth at UW-Whitewater Invite; Gwen Crull named to all-tournament teamSenior Nikkia Kohn and freshman Mia Burchette each led the Spartans with a 96. Senior Brynne Bieri shot a 97 and senior Taylor Feldner carded a 94. McFarland girls swim wins five events at Stoughton TriJefferson junior Payton Schmidt earned medalist honors with a 74.Team scores: Jefferson 365, Lakeside Lutheran 390, McFarland 403, East Troy 415, Edgerton 431, Turner 446, Cambridge 455, Lake Country Lutheran 475, Clinton 477.Lake MillsThe McFarland girls golf team finished three strokes behind Edgerton for fifth place at the Lake Mills Golf Club on Tuesday, August 23. Trish Fortune named Area Coach of the Year, Maddy Fortune Area Player of the Year along with other awards for McFarland girls volleyball McFarland seniors sign letters of intentFreshman Mia Burchette led the Spartans with a 52. Senior Brynne Bieri carded a 53.Junior Joey Lewis shot a 55 and junior Ellie Strain finished with a 60. Senior Maddie Lueder’s score of 63 was not used in the team tally.Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 169, Jefferson 192, East Troy 192, Edgerton 217, McFarland 220, Turner 222, Cambridge 235, Clinton 236, Evansville 272. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland football loses to Lodi; Cooper Kennedy scores four touchdowns in the loss McFarland girls volleyball looking for contributions from last year's state returners Sun Prairie West shutouts McFarland boys soccer in opener McFarland girls swim wins five events at Stoughton Tri McFarland cross country returns many all-conference runners from last season Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin