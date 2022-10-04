hot McFarland girls golf wraps up season at Middleton Sectional By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls golf team saw its season come to end as three golfers competed at the Middleton Sectional on Monday, October 3. Mia Burchette, Brynne Bieri and Nikkia Kohn finish top ten; McFarland girls golf third at Rock Valley Conference ChampionshipSenior Nikkia Kohn carded a 103 to finish tied for 36th. Senior Brynne Bieri shot a 108 to take 43rd and freshman Mia Burchette took 44th with a score of 111. Tyler Sampson scores winner for McFarland boys soccer against Madison EastIzzy Stricker of Waunakee earned medalist honors with a 76. McFarland softball: Brynne Bieri, Bailee Judd and Alexis-Rose Fischer named to Rock Valley All-Conference second team; Maddy Fortune and Hannah Hall earn honorable mentionsKohn and Bieri, along with seniors Maddie Lueder and Taylor Feldner will graduate from the McFarland program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland football clinches playoff berth on homecoming with a win over East Troy McFarland High School Homecoming activities McFarland girls golf fifth at regionals; Brynne Bieri, Mia Burchette and Nikkia Kohn advance to sectionals McFarland boys soccer wins fifth game in a row with a shut out against Whitewater McFarland volleyball wins silver bracket at Edgewood; wins against East Troy and Clinton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin