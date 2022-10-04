The McFarland girls golf team saw its season come to end as three golfers competed at the Middleton Sectional on Monday, October 3.

Senior Nikkia Kohn carded a 103 to finish tied for 36th. Senior Brynne Bieri shot a 108 to take 43rd and freshman Mia Burchette took 44th with a score of 111.

