Having four of their six swimmers compete in their first ever state swim meet, the McFarland girls swim team handled the loud cheers from the Waukesha South High School crowd with ease.
The Spartans dropped their times from sectionals to take 19th in the 2022 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Meet on Friday, November 11.
“I love the energy here, it's super exciting,” said McFarland senior Sofia Alf. “The crowd is always super loud and always gives me the adrenaline to swim fast.”
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Alf, junior Caroline Green, senior Cass Van Horn and senior Natalie Schwaab had the biggest drop in time. The relay team finished in 13th at three minutes and 48.64 seconds, shaving almost four seconds off their sectional times.
“It was pretty incredible to see them swim best times by quite a big amount last weekend, and then drop even more,” said McFarland head coach Jessica Garvey. “It's hard to taper, and then taper again, so it was really exciting to see them go fast today.”
Green, who was competing in her first state swim meet, swam 11th in the 100-yard backstroke. Green couldn’t get under 1:02.00 until sectionals where she swam a time of 1:00.77. In her swim at state, Green shook off some early nerves from the loud environment to take 11th at 1:00.13, her fastest time of the season.