Cass Van Horn
Buy Now

Senior Cass Van Horn competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Division 2 Girls State Swim Championships on Friday, November 11. The 400-yard freestyle relay team took 13th at 3:48.64. 

Having four of their six swimmers compete in their first ever state swim meet, the McFarland girls swim team handled the loud cheers from the Waukesha South High School crowd with ease.

Caroline Green
Buy Now

Junior Caroline Green swims the 100-yard backstroke at the state meet on Friday, November 12. Green finished 11th at 1:00.13. 

The Spartans dropped their times from sectionals to take 19th in the 2022 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Meet on Friday, November 11.

Charlotte Douglas
Buy Now

Senior Charlotte Douglas swims the butterfly in the 200-yard medley relay at the state meet on Friday, November 11. The 200-yard medley relay team finished eighth in 1:53.05. 
Ellie Kunze
Buy Now

Junior Ellie Kunze swims the breaststroke in the 200-yard medley relay at state. 
McFarland girls swim sending six swimmers to state in three events after fourth-place finish at sectionals
Sofia Alf
Buy Now

Senior Sofia Alf swims the 400-yard freestyle at the Division 2 state meet. 
Natalie Schwaab wins 100-yard freestyle; McFarland girls swim defeated by Sauk Prairie
Natalie Schwaab
Buy Now

Senior Natalie Schwaab swims the 400-yard freestyle at state. 
McFarland boys swim medals in four events, takes seventh at Division 2 state swim
McFarland girls swim seventh, Monona Grove girls swim 16th at state

Tags