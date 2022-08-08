After tying for first place at the Stoughton Sub-Sectional last season, the McFarland girls tennis team returns a lot of experience for the upcoming season.
“We’re going to have a good season and a fun season,” said McFarland head coach Tod Lacey. “We’re going to be tough, we’re going to be strong, everybody is going to have to play us really well and do their best in order to get us.”
The Spartans return Laura Maudlin, who was their number one player from a season ago, to the lineup. Maudlin qualified for state in the 2021 alternate-fall season as a sophomore. Entering her third season as the No. 1 singles player, Maudlin has been named one of the captains.
“She has one of the best backhand shots I’ve ever seen,” said Lacey. “She’s a really talented player and works extremely hard.”
Also returning is the Spartans’ No. 2 player from last season, Anita Liu. Liu qualified for sectionals last season along with Maudlin and has been named as the other captain of the squad.
“She’s done a wonderful job at organizing things all summer, getting the girls together for social events… they’ve gone above and beyond,” said Lacey.
While the Spartans lost Sarah Kopp to graduation, McFarland also returns their other singles player from last season, Kylie Meinholdt, who played at No. 4 singles.
“We call her the rock,” said Lacey. “You need somebody at four, she’s going to go out there, get a win, grind it out, work hard every point and that’s exactly what she does.”
At doubles, Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine return after playing No. 2 doubles last season. Bailee Judd also played at No. 3 doubles and returns for her senior season.
The Spartans open the season at 8:00 a.m. at Ahuska Park on Saturday, August 13.