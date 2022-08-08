Anita Liu
Anita Liu returns as a captain for the upcoming McFarland girls tennis season. 

After tying for first place at the Stoughton Sub-Sectional last season, the McFarland girls tennis team returns a lot of experience for the upcoming season.

“We’re going to have a good season and a fun season,” said McFarland head coach Tod Lacey. “We’re going to be tough, we’re going to be strong, everybody is going to have to play us really well and do their best in order to get us.”

