Laura Maudlin won her lone match at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-0) against Katie Thompson of Sun Prairie West. Anita Liu defeated Emily Gutknecht of Beaver Dam (6-3, 6-0) and won (6-4, 6-0) against Kaiya Hegarty of DeForest at No. 2 singles.
Anna Maudlin won (6-0, 6-1) against Maya Connaughty of Beaver Dam and defeated (6-1, 6-1) Leyna Hegge of Madison La Follette at No. 3 singles. Kylie Meinholdt defeated Haley Rollins of Sun Prairie West (6-0, 6-1) and also defeated Raina Borgardt of Sun Prairie East (6-0, 6-1) at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt won (6-3, 6-3) against Emily Biel and Ida DeVries of Beaver Dam.
Brookelyn Robbins and Makenzie Badula defeated Ryn Bussan and Leena Rathgeber of Monona Grove (6-4, 6-1) and won (6-1, 6-2) against Cherish Scott and Rosa Aleman of Madison La Follette at No. 2 doubles.
Stella Blau and Mia Mistele won two matches at No. 3 doubles to complete sending the whole team to sectionals. Blau and Mistele defeated Celia Klabough and Kate Watson of Monona Grove (6-2, 6-1) and won (6-1, 6-0) against Elizabeth Volz and Reanna Schmidt of DeForest.
McFarland 5, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 2
The McFarland girls tennis team swept singles action and won a doubles match in a 5-2 victory over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge on Thursday, September 29 at Rock River Park.
Laura Maudlin won No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-1) against Sierra Jelinek. Anita Liu defeated Lillian Granec (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 singles.
Anna Maudlin swept Yaretzi Torres (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3 singles. Kylie Meinholdt won (6-4, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
At No.1 doubles, Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt won (6-2, 6-1) against Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer.
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge won two doubles matches with Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid winning No. 2 doubles (7-5, 6-1) against Makenzie Badula and Brookelyn Robbins. No. 3 doubles was won by Josetta Reed and Kylie Grunnert (6-2, 0-6, 10-4) against Stella Blau and Mia Mistele.
McFarland also defeated DeForest 5-2 on Tuesday, September 27.