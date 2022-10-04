After having a strong regular season, the McFarland girls tennis team carried its momentum into the Sun Prairie West Sub-Sectional with all flights qualifying for sectionals on Monday, October 3.

Laura Maudlin won her lone match at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-0) against Katie Thompson of Sun Prairie West. Anita Liu defeated Emily Gutknecht of Beaver Dam (6-3, 6-0) and won (6-4, 6-0) against Kaiya Hegarty of DeForest at No. 2 singles.

