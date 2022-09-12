At the Stoughton Quad, the McFarland girls tennis team took first place at Stoughton High School on Saturday, September 10.

At No.1 singles, Anna Maudlin earned two wins and one loss. Maudlin lost 6-0, 6-2 to Ella Peotter of Oregon, defeated Samantha Weber of Stoughton (7-5, 6-3) and won (6-1, 6-0) against Alexandra Craker of Janesville Parker.

