At No.1 singles, Anna Maudlin earned two wins and one loss. Maudlin lost 6-0, 6-2 to Ella Peotter of Oregon, defeated Samantha Weber of Stoughton (7-5, 6-3) and won (6-1, 6-0) against Alexandra Craker of Janesville Parker.
At No. 2 singles, Kylie Meinholdt won two matches and lost one. Meinholdt lost 6-3, 6-3 to Kate Thorne of Oregon, defeated Malia Rippe of Stoughton (6-4, 6-2) and swept (6-0, 6-0) Abbey Franke of Janesville Parker.
Sophie Olsen won all three matches at No. 3 singles singles. Olsen won (6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-6) against Mary Jo Summers of Oregon, defeated Eve Wevley of Stoughton (6-4, 6-3) and swept (6-0, 6-0) Megan Schouille of Janesville Parker.
Lydia Mikelbank won two matches at No. 4 singles. Mikelbank defeated Lola Bronchetti of Oregon (6-2, 0-6, 10-8), before losing (6-2, 4-6, 10-6) to Emerson Hubert of Stoughton. Mikelbank also earned a forfeit win against Janesville Parker.
At No. 1 doubles, Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt won two matches. Sandine and Witt lost (6-1, 6-4) against Stephanie Lo and Anna Johnson of Oregon, won (7-5, 6-1) against Jordan Bellisle and Alan Ringen of Stoughton and defeated (6-4, 6-0) Lucy Barnes and Haylee McCumber of Janesville Parker.
Brookelyn Robbins and Makenzie Badula won all three matches at No. 2 doubles. Robbins and Badula won (5-7, 6-2, 11-9) against Jaqlin Jenkins and Katherine Stoneman of Oregon, defeated (7-6 (7), 2-6, 10-7) Lauren Model and Allison Sankbeil of Stoughton and swept (6-0, 6-0) Willow Adams and Myha Mohr of Janesville Parker.
Stella Blau and Mia Mistele also won all three matches at No. 3 doubles. Blau and Mistele defeated Natalie Stevenson and Camdyn Homme of Oregon (6-3, 6-4), won (6-2, 6-1) over Allia Taamallah and Janae Shecterle of Stoughton and defeated Esmeralda Garcia Sevilla and Trisha Copeland (6-2, 6-0) of Janesville Parker.
The Spartans won all four singles slots and a doubles match in a 5-2 victory over Edgerton at the Bob Renslo Tennis Courts on Thursday, September 8.
Laura Maudlin defeated Brooklyn Skinner (6-2, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. Anita Liu won (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2 singles against Lilly Laskowski. The Spartans earned two sweeps with Anna Maudlin winning (6-0, 6-0) against Samantha Aleson at No. 3 singles, while Kylie Meinholdt defeated Nadia Ringlesetter (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
Stella Blau and Mia Mistele earned the lone McFarland doubles win at the No. 3 slot, winning (6-4, 6-2) over Juliet Aleson and Julia Doll.
For Edgerton, Ashley Ulset and Sylvia Fox defeated Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-3, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles. Zoe Lien and Isabella Edgington won (7-6 (2), 6-2) over Brookelyn Robbins and Makenzie Badula at No. 2 doubles.
McFarland 7, Whitewater 0
The McFarland girls tennis team won all seven matches in a sweep of Whitewater on Tuesday, September 6 at Whitewater High School.
The Spartans earned two sweeps with Anita Liu winning No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Jackie Franco, while Kylie Meinholdt won No. 4 singles (6-0, 6-0) over Maritza Vidales.
Laura Maudlin defeated Emilia Houwers (7-6, 6-4) at No. 1 singles. Anna Maudlin won No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) over Liz Servin.
At doubles, Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt won No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1) over Isabel Aranda and Stephanie Wence. At No. 2 doubles, Makenzie Badula and Brookelyn Robbins won (6-1, 6-0) against Dayna Carlson and Vanesa Wence. Stella Blau and Mia Mistele defeated Amiee Servin and Estefany Reyes-Saldana (6-4, 6-1) at No. 3 doubles.