“Our girls stepped up to my challenges today and played incredibly well as one cohesive unit,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “The girls did a great job putting together many of the things we’ve been working on in practice.”
The Spartans defeated Richland Center (25-16, 25-14), Tomah (25-10, 25-17), Baraboo (25-17, 25-14, Pardeeville (25-10, 25-3) and Mauston (25-21, 25-15) to go undefeated.
“We were able to remain focused on our goals while having a ton of fun,” said Moriarty. “These types of days are the best days as a coach.”
Senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios recorded 53 digs and served six aces. Senior outside hitter Molly Waerzeggers also served six aces, while junior outside hitter Taylor Faust led the Spartans with nine aces.
Senior middle hitter Gwen Crull recorded 31 kills and had 14 blocks. Junior setter Ava Dean recorded 85 assists, while junior outside hitter Ainsley Pennekamp had 27 kills and freshman middle hitter Kayla Landerud recorded 22 kills.
McFarland is 18-3 overall and 3-0 in conference.
McFarland 3, Whitewater 1
After dropping the first set, the Spartans stormed back to win the next three sets in a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22) over Whitewater at Whitewater High School on Thursday, September 15.
“We took one on the chin in the first set giving up a lead, but we stayed the course, and executed our game plan extremely well the rest of the match,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “I’m very proud of our response after losing the first set.”
Senior middle hitter Gwen Crull had 21 kills and four blocks. Freshman middle hitter Kayla Landerud recorded eight kills, while junior outside hitter Ainsley Pennekamp served seven aces. Junior setter Ava Dean assisted 36 points, while senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios had 26 digs.
The McFarland girls volleyball team swept Turner (25-19, 25-13, 25-20) in a Rock Valley Conference matchup on Tuesday, September 13 at McFarland High School.
"We got a nice first home win tonight against a scrappy Turner team,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “We had a great student section that brought a lot of energy and our girls were able to feed off of that en route to some great plays."
Senior middle hitter Gwen Crull led the Spartans with nine kills and seven blocks. Junior setter Ava Dean recorded 25 assists, while junior outside hitter Ainsley Pennekamp had eight kills. Junior outside hitter Taylor Faust served six aces, and senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios had 14 digs.