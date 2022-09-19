The McFarland volleyball team dominated the Baraboo Invite, going 5-0 without dropping a set on Saturday, September 17.

McFarland volleyball wins against Edgerton; goes 3-2 at DeForest

“Our girls stepped up to my challenges today and played incredibly well as one cohesive unit,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “The girls did a great job putting together many of the things we’ve been working on in practice.”

Katie Rounds named a captain of the Bentley volleyball team; Hannah Rounds named to roster
McFarland volleyball fourth at UW-Whitewater Invite; Gwen Crull named to all-tournament team
Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre score three touchdowns as McFarland football shuts down Delavan-Darien

Tags