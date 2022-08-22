Ava Dean, left, and Ainsley Pennekamp, right
Juniors Ava Dean, left, and Ainsley Pennekamp, right, look to block a shot against Monona Grove last season. Dean and Pennekamp return after helping the Spartans finish second at state last year. 

The McFarland volleyball program will have to do some retooling of its lineup after graduations have left the Spartans with some positions to fill.

Five seniors, who were a part of three state qualifying teams, along with receiving countless off-season awards, have graduated. That leaves Tommy Moriarty, who enters his first season as McFarland head coach, looking for some big contributions from returning players.

