Five seniors, who were a part of three state qualifying teams, along with receiving countless off-season awards, have graduated. That leaves Tommy Moriarty, who enters his first season as McFarland head coach, looking for some big contributions from returning players.
“We lost a really good senior class last year that had a lot of success and made it to state,” said Moriarty. “We do have a handful of girls, including Ainsley and Gwen, who have been there in those situations where they are battling and trying to make it.”
Senior Gwen Crull and junior Ainsley Pennekamp return after making Rock Valley All-Conference last year. Crull, a University of Bowling-Green State commit, earned second team all-state and first team all-conference honors after recording 123 total blocks, 104 digs and 305 kills. Pennekamp was an honorable mention for all-conference with 168 kills and 63 total blocks.
“We expect Gwen and Ainsley to step up and lead us, but also the other girls that have been on the team,” said Moriarty.
While Crull and Pennekamp saw the most playing time, the Spartans return a decent amount of talent from last year’s Division 3 state runner-up team.
Junior Ava Dean recorded 229 digs, while also recording 63 kills and 42 total blocks. Seniors Behla Smith, Maggie Paulios, Kylie Fernan, Molly Waerzeggers and junior Kaitlin Eggers also saw playing time.
“We have a good crew who has been there,” said Moriarty. “Now it’s just a matter of transitioning to be the leaders versus being led.”
“Right now, we’ve got a competitive group with lots of energy and it's going to be a really exciting season,” Moriarty added.
McFarland opens the season at the UW-Whitewater Invitational which begins on Friday, August 26 and concludes on Saturday, August 27.