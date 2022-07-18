hot MCFARLAND HOME TALENT McFarland home talent defeated by Jefferson By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Muskies were no match for the Southeast North division-leading Jefferson Blue Devils.The Blue Devils scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to win 13-0 in home talent baseball at Fischer Field in Jefferson on Sunday, July 17.Jefferson also scored three runs in the fifth and added two in the sixth for the 13-0 win. Gabe Lee went two-for-three and Kyle White recorded a hit for the Muskies.McFarland (3-9) faces Stoughton (7-4) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. The Muskies are in fourth place in the Southeast North, a half game behind Footville for third place. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Home Talent Baseball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today