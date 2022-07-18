 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND HOME TALENT

McFarland home talent defeated by Jefferson

The Muskies were no match for the Southeast North division-leading Jefferson Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to win 13-0 in home talent baseball at Fischer Field in Jefferson on Sunday, July 17.

Jefferson also scored three runs in the fifth and added two in the sixth for the 13-0 win. Gabe Lee went two-for-three and Kyle White recorded a hit for the Muskies.

McFarland (3-9) faces Stoughton (7-4) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. The Muskies are in fourth place in the Southeast North, a half game behind Footville for third place.

