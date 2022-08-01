JT Pimental
McFarland pitcher JT Pimental slides home to score a run in a McFarland 18-4 loss to Fort Atkinson on Sunday, July 31. 
The Fort Atkinson Generals scored a run in each inning in an 18-4 blowout of the McFarland Muskies at the McFarland baseball facilities in Home Talent action on Sunday, July 31.

Kyle White
Kyle White rounds third and scores a run for McFarland. 

Isaac Heederick recorded six RBIs for the Generals, who clinched the Southeast South Division with the win. Camron Walter hit three RBIs, while Josh Crandall scored four runs.

Gabe Lee
Gabe Lee legs out an infield single against Fort Atkinson. 
Will Reinicke
McFarland infielder Will Reinicke makes a throw across the diamond for an out. 
