McFarland home talent finishes season with loss to Fort Atkinson By Calahan Steed Aug 1, 2022 McFarland pitcher JT Pimental slides home to score a run in a McFarland 18-4 loss to Fort Atkinson on Sunday, July 31. Calahan Steed McFarland softball: Brynne Bieri, Bailee Judd and Alexis-Rose Fischer named to Rock Valley All-Conference second team; Maddy Fortune and Hannah Hall earn honorable mentionsThe Fort Atkinson Generals scored a run in each inning in an 18-4 blowout of the McFarland Muskies at the McFarland baseball facilities in Home Talent action on Sunday, July 31. Kyle White rounds third and scores a run for McFarland. Calahan Steed Isaac Heederick recorded six RBIs for the Generals, who clinched the Southeast South Division with the win. Camron Walter hit three RBIs, while Josh Crandall scored four runs. Gabe Lee legs out an infield single against Fort Atkinson. Calahan Steed Five McFarland baseball players make Rock Valley All-Conference Team; Dadon Gillen first team, Conner Punzel and Braylan Roder second team and Luke Schaaf and Gabe Lee honorable mentionsFor McFarland, Gabe Lee and Tyler Damon recorded two hits. With the conclusion of the regular season, McFarland manager Justin Hanson has retired. McFarland infielder Will Reinicke makes a throw across the diamond for an out. Calahan Steed The Muskies finish the year fourth in the Southeast North division with a record of 3-11.Fort Atkinson 18, McFarland 4Fort Atkinson 233 252 1XX — 18 15 2McFarland 000 300 1XX — 4 7 2Leading hitters — M: Lee 2x4, Wood 1x3, Damon 2x3; FA: Heederick 3x5 (2B), Rueth 3x5, Wolter 2x4. Noah Punzel hits walk-off single as Muskies split doubleheader against Footville