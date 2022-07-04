 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND HOME TALENT

McFarland home talent loses to Evansville

The McFarland Muskies could not figure out Spencer Buskager.

The Evansville pitcher struck-out 12 Muskies in five innings of work as McFarland fell 5-2 in a rain-shortened game on Monday, July 4.

In the top of the first, Will Reinicke reached first base after getting hit by a pitch. Reinicke moved to third with two outs, but could not score as a strikeout kept McFarland off the board.

With two outs in the second, Evansville took a 1-0 lead when Mike Maves hit a single to score Drew Larson. The Jays added another run in the third off an RBI groundout from Larson.

While the Muskies could not make solid contact off Buskager, McFarland showed discipline at the plate with Gabe Lee and Kyle White drawing walks to start the fourth. Lee advanced to third base on a wild pitch and then would score on an error, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Liam Punzel tied the game at 2-2, driving in White on a ball hit to the shortstop.

The tie would not last for long when Evansville (7-3) loaded the bases in the fourth off two walks and a single. Joe Cox cleared the bases with a double, putting Evansville back in front with a 5-2 lead.

Buskager recorded two strikeouts in the fifth and induced a ground ball to end the game. Buskager allowed just one hit in five innings. Noah Punzel recorded three strikeouts in the loss for McFarland.

McFarland (2-8) faces Waterloo (0-10) at 1 p.m. at the McFarland Baseball Fields on Sunday, July 10.

Evansville 5, McFarland 2 (5)

McFarland 000 20X XXX — 2 1 0

Evansville 011 3XX XXX — 5 6 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: N. Punzel (L; 4-6-5-5-3-3); E: Buskager (W; 5-1-2-0-12-3).

Leading hitters — M: White 1x1; E: Cox 2B, Maves 1x1, Schultz 1x2.

