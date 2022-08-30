Ron James Disc Golf
Ron James, 71, tees off on the first hole of the new Orchard Hill Park disc golf course.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

The parks department of McFarland welcomed the public to a new disc golf course at Orchard Hill Park last week, realizing a project five years in the making and setting the stage for more big changes to the village’s public lands.

Visitors came for a free round on McFarland’s first public course—nine holes that wind through grassy hills, tricky woods and stands of apple trees leftover from the park’s former life as an orchard—as village staff provided discs and ice cream. Among the attendees, but hardly a newcomer, was Ron James.

