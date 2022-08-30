The parks department of McFarland welcomed the public to a new disc golf course at Orchard Hill Park last week, realizing a project five years in the making and setting the stage for more big changes to the village’s public lands.
Visitors came for a free round on McFarland’s first public course—nine holes that wind through grassy hills, tricky woods and stands of apple trees leftover from the park’s former life as an orchard—as village staff provided discs and ice cream. Among the attendees, but hardly a newcomer, was Ron James.
“We’ve been wanting this for a long time,” said James, 71, a McFarland local and resident course pro at one of Dane County’s disc golf courses, Capitol Springs.
James, who took up disc golf in his 50s after a back surgery, lives just six minutes from Orchard Hill Park, formerly known as the Schuetz property. He already has plans to play the new course every Tuesday if he can.
“I’ve played hudredss of courses, and you can definitely tell a good course from a bad course. This one is very good,” he said. “Not just good. Very good.”
The course is now open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and daily or annual passes can be purchased on arrival or online. Anyone aged 16 or younger can play for free.
But while staff and residents celebrate the new course’s opening, McFarland is gearing up for even bigger projects within its park system. The village’s five-year capital improvement plan, finalized last week to define priorities for the upcoming budget process, aims to invest more than $18 million in local parks by the end of 2027. Major projects include the redesign of William McFarland Park and the creation of a new community park on the village’s east side, on County Highway AB.
“It’s been a great chess game over the past couple years,” said TJ Jerke, McFarland Trustee and chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee. “Now our village board and staff are really bringing everything together.”
According to village plans, William McFarland Park will be home to several new and improved facilities in the coming years, including pickleball courts, a redesigned skate park, baseball diamonds, a new basketball court, a new playground, an outdoor ice rink for the winters, a bocce court and more parking space.
The pickleball courts were scheduled to open by mid-September, but have been delayed in part by recent heavy rains, Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said. Schuenke expects them to be open by the end of the month.
Design contractors Parkitecture and Planning, LLC are working on designs for the new skate park following a June public input session. The village expects to cover most of the costs for the eventual park through fundraising and grants.
Other improvements to McFarland Park will happen in tandem with the development of a new community park on the east side. That park will become home to soccer and other sports fields, making way for new amenities at McFarland Park. The village purchased the new, 36-acre property in 2019. According to a master plan for the space, the park will open in 2025 after the village completes grading, irrigation and turfing work and constructs a parking lot, shelter and playground.
Once soccer fields can be moved to the new space, construction can begin on the new basketball court, baseball diamonds and parking areas in William McFarland Park.
“The exciting thing is that a lot of the new improvements are really turning this park into a multi-generational park,” Jerke said. “I’m excited to be here in 5, 10 years when things have come to fruition and things are buzzing everywhere.”
Further in the future, McFarland is eyeing plans for a BMX bike track and year-round indoor sports facility at the new park. Village staff are also considering an aquatics area at the redesigned William McFarland Park, a popular ask from residents, Jerke said. Such a facility is included in the park’s master plan, but needs refining before a design and price tag can be finalized and approved.
“Now it’s the step of okay, what the heck is this gonna cost?” Jerke said. “How do we fund this, what type of community support can we get? Is it an actual pool? Is it a splash pad?”
Also in the works for the parks department is a plan to add a water-filtering apron at McDaniel Park to protect the beach and swimming area from algal blooms and muck. McFarland is working with Dane County to implement the Clean Beach Treatment System, which is already in use at Mendota and Goodland County Parks. Jerke said that project would also allow the village to replace McDaniel’s pebble beach with sand. That project is planned for completion in June 2023.
Other projects listed in the capital improvement plan include improving access to Lower Mud Lake from Lewis Park, and the village has hired a consultant to guide that process, slated to finish next summer. A new stone path at the dog park, a new shelter at Egner Park, and miscellaneous benches, bike racks and small improvements are also accounted for in the plans.
While the capital improvement plan is not legally binding, it is used by the village board and staff to guide their decisions during each year’s budget process. That work will begin in late September, with a final budget approved in November.