Consultants for the village of McFarland say they expect housing to be a key part of development in the eastern direction of the village, with 1,000 new resident-owned and rental housing units projected by 2030.
Contractors and McFarland Village staff last week gave residents a look inside their work on a renewed plan for developing the east side of the village.
The east side neighborhood plan, part of the village’s comprehensive plan, was first developed in 2008 and has been under review since March 2022.
The fresh look was prompted by market changes, new land annexations, limited development opportunities in other directions and the growth of subdivisions in that area, according to the village website.
At the Nov. 29 meeting, the first public meeting on the project since July, staff from engineering consultant MSA Professional Services presented the current plan alongside McFarland director of community and economic development Andrew Bremmer.
Planning is important for the village’s east side in particular, as the village is boxed in on its other sides.
“You can’t grow to the west, you’re hitting the lake; you can’t grow to the north, you’re hitting the City of Madison. To the south you’ve got some natural features and some boundary agreements with other jurisdictions that constrain you,” Jason Miller of MSA said. “The east is the primary opportunity for village growth.”
Since the comprehensive plan was approved in 2008, Bremmer said, three subdivisions on the east side have reached their full build-out and the new Rosewood Fields subdivision has started construction. Other than that, he said, “there hasn’t been too much development in the area.”
But MSA projections for the east side expect as many as 819 new resident-owned housing units and 209 new rental units by 2030. MSA also projected an additional five acres of commercial space and 40 to 100 acres of industrial space in business parks in the area.
As that development kicks off, the village has identified five primary goals: supply a diversity of housing types to residents, preserve community character and quality of life, keep businesses within walking distance of housing, build walking and multi-use paths and protect environmental resources.
With those goals in mind, the village presented a conceptual map of streets and neighborhoods to be built in the area. The map features a new road connecting Broadhead St and Siggelkow Road, a multi-use trail network and a business park between Siggelkow and the interstate.
Neighborhoods in the map were primarily divided between medium and low density residential, commercial and mixed-use areas.
The plan is not a set-in-stone map of what the area will look like, Bremmer told residents, but rather is made up of a series of goals and policies for the village to follow as development opportunities arise.
“The purpose of this plan is to provide general and detailed recommendations, primarily in regards to land use, to use in future decision making,” Bremmer said. “When landowners come to us with requests for annexation and requests for development … we can evaluate whatever is being presented with the vision of the plan in mind.”
The review process for the east side neighborhood plan is expected to wrap up in March of 2023.