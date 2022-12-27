Contractors for the village are expecting McFarland’s new Public Safety Center building to be substantially completed sometime next month, though delays in the delivery of key equipment continues to push back the center’s likely opening date into the spring.

The exterior of the building, which will house the village’s fire, EMS and police services as well as its clerk and municipal court, appears basically complete. The village broke ground on the $22 million, 58,000 square-foot project in October 2021.

