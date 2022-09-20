Beginning in January, McFarland residents will see a 37.5% rate hike on their utility bills for sanitary sewer services, and more increases are likely in the coming years.
The change is a response to rising costs charged by the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD), which treats wastewater for McFarland.
The increase, from $4 to $5.50 per thousand gallons of treatment, is the second time in just over two years that the village has raised sewer rates. An increase of 27% took effect in August of 2020.
The village might need to increase those rates to as high as $8 by 2026, according to a village analysis.
“The annual increases are extremely high, and everyone has noted that,” village president Carolyn Clow told the board. “The driver of that is the MMSD charges are going up significantly every year. We are subject to their charges, and there’s little to nothing we can do about that.”
MMSD, which handles sanitary treatment for 26 Dane County communities, has estimated a 9% annual increase in its rates for the next six years. Factors in that shift include capital and infrastructure needs as well as changing standards for contaminants such as phosphorus and PFAS, village administrator Matt Schuenke told the board.
Payments for support services from MMSD make up about 40% — $923,000 — of McFarland’s sewer services budget in 2022.
Analysis provided by village engineers projected further rate increases of $1 per 1,000 gallons each in 2024 and 2025, and 50 cents in 2026. But those will be determined on a year-by-year basis, Schuenke said.
“We’ll come back next summer and revisit these assumptions,” he said. “Maybe the increase isn’t as much, maybe the increase isn’t needed at all.”
McFarland residents have little recourse to avoid absorbing MMSD’s rising costs, Schunke said when asked about other options.
“We would have to construct our own treatment plant,” he said. “If we did, ratepayers would probably pay three times as much as they do now.”
