The year of 2022 was eventful for McFarland. Here’s a look back at some of the biggest sports stories of the season.
January
In January, McFarland saw individual performances get recognized. In girls basketball, Teagan Mallegni scored 62 points against East Troy on Tuesday, Jan 11, two points away from the all-time state record.
Brett Ogorzalak and TJ DiPrizio received coaching awards for soccer, receiving State Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
In wrestling, Guenther Switzer won the Norski Invite on Saturday, Jan. 15, and Lyon Hall won three events against Oregon in boys swim on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Aiden Gabrielse scored twice and recorded two assists for McFarland boys hockey in a 6-2 win over DeForest on Tuesday, Jan 18. Dadon Gillen and Deven Kulp each recorded 20 points in a McFarland boys basketball 83-36 win over Clinton on Thursday, Jan. 29.
February
Guenther Switzer continued his run, winning conference, taking second at regionals, and sectionals to qualify for state. Switzer took fifth at state at 220 on Saturday, Feb. 26. MGM wrestling also sent eight wrestlers to sectionals, the most in program history.
McFarland continued to excel at sending student-athletes to state, sending six swimmers to the Division 2 Championships. The boys took seventh as a team at state, medaling in four events on Friday, Feb. 18, with Shane TeBeest, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, Luke Morrison, Lyon Hall, Jack O'Connor and Spencer Phillips competing.
The McFarland boys hockey team eliminated Monona Grove in the first round of regionals on Thursday, Feb. 17. The boys basketball team also won 80-54 on senior night on Thursday, Feb. 24 over East Troy.
In girls playoff basketball, McFarland defeated Sauk Prairie in WIAA regionals with Sauk missing a last-second shot on Friday, Feb. 25 in a 47-45 win.
March
The boys basketball team also won a regional playoff game with a 67-51 win over Reedsburg on Tuesday, March 1st.
March would also be the month when Spartans were recognized for their performance.
In hockey, Simeon Pommerening, Chase Quelle, Aiden Gabrielse and Caleb DeChambeau were named to the Badger-East All-Conference team.
In boys basketball, Deven Kulp, Dadon Gillen, Aidan Chislom, Andrew Kelley and Kyle Kussow were named to the Rock Valley All-Conference team.
Deven Kulp and Dadon Gillen named first team Rock Valley All-Conference, Aidan Chislom second and Kyle Kussow and Andrew Kelley honorable mentions
In girls basketball, Teagan Mallegni was named Division 2 All-State, Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year and first team Rock Valley All-Conference. Ava Dean, Adrienne Kirch, Elise Freeman and Chloe Goecks were also named to the all-conference team.
McFarland youth hockey also had all eight teams compete at state.
April
In April, McFarland had to deal with a cold and wet spring, but still put out some strong performances.
In softball, Brynne Bieri struck-out 15 batters, while Maddy Fortune drove in three RBIs in a 7-0 win over Stoughton on Monday, April 4.
Dadon Gillen recorded four RBIs in a McFarland baseball 6-4 victory over Big Foot on Monday, April 4. Gillen would have a big season for the Spartans, being named to the Rock Valley All-Conference team and all-region team. Conner Punzel, Braylan Roder, Gabe Lee and Luke Schaaf would also be named to the all-conference team.
In track, Julia Ackley won the pole vault event at the Spartan Invite on Saturday, April 9.
With the weather warming up by the end of the month, the Spartans put up some impressive performances. On Friday, April 29, the McFarland boys tennis team won the Stoughton Quad, while Maddy Fortune and Brynne Bieri both hit home runs in a McFarland softball 10-0 win against DeForest.
May
The McFarland track team continued its strong season with Julia Ackley and Andrew Kelley breaking school records in the pole vault and 100-meter dash on Friday, May 6. Ackley and Kelly, along Isaac Ewing and Spencer Alf would go on to compete at the state track meet.
In girls soccer, Avery Pennekamp and Grace Breuchel each recorded two hat tricks in McFarland wins over Edgerton, Sugar River and Evansville.
Breuchel scored a season-high four goals against Arrowhead on Thursday, May 12. In the Rock Valley girls soccer tournament, the Spartans won the championship with a 3-0 win over Evansville on Thursday, May 19.
The boys tennis tennis team finished fourth at conference, while the boys golf team finished sixth in conference.
The McFarland softball team wrapped up a strong season that included a playoff win against Big Foot. Brynne Bieri threw a no-hitter and hit two home runs in the 10-0 win over Big Foot on Tuesday, May 24.
McFarland softball: Brynne Bieri, Bailee Judd and Alexis-Rose Fischer named to Rock Valley All-Conference second team; Maddy Fortune and Hannah Hall earn honorable mentions
Bieri, along with Bailee Judd, Maddy Fortune, Alexis-Rose Fischer and Hannah Hall would be named to the All-Conference team.
June
On Saturday, June 4, the McFarland girls soccer team won regionals with an 8-0 win over West Salem. Avery Pennekamp and Grace Breuchel scored hat tricks in the win.
The McFarland girls soccer team clinched a spot at the girls state tournament with a 1-0 win over Madison Edgewood on Saturday, June 11. Greta Blau scored the lone goal to put the Spartans in the lead for good.
In track, Andrew Kelly placed second in the 100-meter and in the 200-meter, Julia Ackley finished fifth in the pole vault and Spencer Alf and Isaac Ewing finished 12th and 16th in the 3200 meter.
The McFarland girls soccer team wrapped up another strong season with a state tournament appearance. Helping get the Spartans to state was Grace Breuchel, who finished top-10 in the state with 40 goals.
Grace Breuchel scores twice in all-star game; named one of three MVP's; TJ DiPrizio coaches as assistant
Breuchel was named second team all-state, while being named “Player of the Year” by the Rock Valley Conference. Elise Gillen and Greta Blau were also named all-state, while Avery Pennekamp, Elise Freeman, Jaelyn White, Megan Gates, Ava Dean, Stella Blau and Emily Blattner were all named to the all-conference team.
On Sunday, June 10, Noah Punzel hit a walk-off single to give the McFarland Muskies a 3-2 win in the first game of a double-header against Footville.
July
At the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game, Grace Breuchel scored twice to be named as one of the MVP’s. Zach Nichols and Matt Schutt played in the boys all-star game.
With fall sports beginning to practice for their upcoming seasons, boys soccer and volleyball began new chapters with new head coaches. Tommy Moriarty took over for Trish Fortune, who coached the volleyball team for 20 years while Aaron Ziegler took over for Brett Ogorzalek, who coached the soccer team for nine years.
August
Noah Punzel was selected to the home talent all-star game on Friday, August 12 to represent the Muskies.
The McFarland girls tennis team won the Monona Grove Quad on Monday, Aug. 22 and swept Watertown on Thursday, Aug. 25.
After the McFarland football team lost by a touchdown to Mount Horeb in the season opener, the Spartans found themselves in another close game, losing 45-38 to Lodi in week two. Quarterback Cooper Kennedy scored four touchdowns in the loss.
The McFarland volleyball team placed fourth out of 25 teams at the Warhawk Open on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Gwen Crull was named to the All-Tournament Team.
On Monday, August 29, the McFarland girls golf team finished third at Edgerton.
September
The McFarland girls golf team finished third at Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
On Friday, Sept. 9, the McFarland football team earned its first win of the season with a 35-0 win over Jefferson. Quarterback Braylan Roder started for injured quarterback Cooper Kennedy, throwing two touchdowns in the win. Running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre also scored two touchdowns in the win.
The McFarland girls tennis team continued its strong season with a first-place finish at the Stoughton Quad on Saturday, Sept. 10. Also on Sept. 10, Spencer Alf took third and Isaac Ewing ran 10th for the McFarland cross country team at the River Valley Blackhawk Invite.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, the McFarland girls swim team won a triple dual against Portage and Mount Horeb. The McFarland girls tennis team won 6-1 against Williams Bay/Big Foot on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Spencer Alf and Hannah Kirch both took third place for the boys and girls race at the Norsk Golf Club race on Saturday, Sept. 17. On the same day, the McFarland volleyball team won the Baraboo Invite.
The McFarland boys soccer team won its first game of the season with a 3-1 victory over Big Foot on Monday, Sept. 19.
Sofia Alf, Olivia Tierney and Natalie Schwaab won events for girls swim against Baraboo on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Anna Maudlin and Anita Liu won conference championships at No. 3 and No. 2 singles for the McFarland girls tennis on Thursday, Sept. 22. McFarland volleyball won its 20th game of the season with a win against Evansville on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The boys soccer team enjoyed a successful week from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Monday, Sept. 26. The Spartans won 3-2 against East Troy on Thursday, Cole Larsen scored the lone goal for McFarland in a 1-0 win against Mount Horeb on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Landon Mrowiec scored a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Jefferson on Monday, Sept. 26.
McFarland football won its third straight game with a 35-3 win over Edgerton on Friday, Sept. 23. Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre recorded 18 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Natalie Schwaab won the 100-yard freestyle for the girls swim team against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Brynne Bieri, Nikkia Kohn and Mia Burchette individually qualified for sectionals at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The boys soccer team won 4-0 over Whitewater on Thursday, Sept. 29. The football team clinched a playoff berth on Friday, Sept. 30 with a 38-6 win over East Troy on homecoming.
October
The boys cross country team won the Platteville Invitational as Spencer Alf finished second overall on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Spartans kept a five-game winning streak going in boys soccer when Tyler Sampson scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Madison East on Monday, Oct. 3. Also on Oct. 3, the girls tennis team qualified for sectionals in each flight at the Sun Prairie West Sub-Sectional.
Anna Maudlin won the No. 3 singles sectional and Kylie Meinholdt took first in the No. 4 singles sectional as the McFarland girls tennis team won the Stoughton Sectional to wrap up their season on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Spencer Alf won the Koshkonong Klassic on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Hannah Kirch placed eighth in the girls race for cross country. The next day, the McFarland football team rolled to a 55-7 win over Whitewater.
Alf continued his strong season at the Rock Valley Conference, breaking the conference time record to finish first. Hannah Kirch took fifth and Isaac Ewing finished fifth.
The McFarland football team rolled to a 35-0 win on Friday, Oct. 14 over Evansville on senior night. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the volleyball team won the Rock Valley Conference championship.
The boys cross country team, along with Hannah Kirch qualified for the WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 22. Isaac Ewing finished second at the Prairie du Chien Sectional, Spencer Alf took fifth, Henry Piec scored 19th, Brock Spiegel ran 25th and Westin Fisher placed 33rd. In the girls race, Kirch ran fourth to individually qualify.
Saturday, Oct. 22 proved to be a good day for the Spartans as the volleyball team and boys soccer team won regional championships. The boys soccer team defeated Edgerton 3-1, while the volleyball team won 3-1 against Lakeside Lutheran.
At the Division 2 State Cross Country Championships held on the same day, the McFarland boys team finished eighth as a team. Spencer Alf finished 13th overall, Isaac Ewing (16th), Henry Piec (108th), Brock Spiegel (111th), Paxton Nygaard (119th), Max Andrew (127th) and Westin Fisher (139th) also ran for the boys team. Hannah Kirch finished 59th overall in the girls race.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the girls swim team finished fourth at the Badger-West Conference championships.
November
The girls swim team qualified for state in three events at the Division 2 Sauk Prairie Sectional on Saturday, November 5.
Caroline Green, Ellie Kunze, Charlotte Douglas, Natalie Schwaab, Cass Van Horn and Sofia Alf made the trip to Waukesha on Friday, November 11 for the Division 2 State Swim Championships. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Alf, Green, Van Horn and Schwaab finished 13th, the 200-yard medley relay team of Green, Kunze, Schwaab and Douglas and Green took 11th in the 100-yard backstroke.
The McFarland volleyball team saw Gwen Crull get recognized as an honorable mention on the All-American Team, was first team all-state and first team all-conference. Ava Dean was a second team all-state player and earned first all-conference honors.
Maggie Paulios earned first team all-conference, Ainsley Pennekamp was honorable mention on the all-state team and took second team all-conference honors, Kayla Landerud was second team all-conference and Teagan Mallegni and Katelin Eggers took all-conference honorable mentions.
For the boys soccer team, Bubba Blair, Niko Dabetic and Rowan Wagner were named to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team. Blair was also named as an honorable mention on the all-state team. Keegan Bell and Mason Witt were named as honorable mentions.
Paul Morris was recognized by the Rock Valley Conference as its “Defensive Player of the Year” in football. Quarterback Braylan Roder, running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, wide receiver Andrew Kelley, wide receiver Deven Kulp, wide receiver Dadon Gillen, Keats Dyslin and Kaden Westphal were named to the first team offense.
On defense, defensive end Cade Rux, defensive lineman Austin Bindl, outside linebacker Kyle Kussow, defensive back Dadon Gillen, defensive back Deven Kulp and kicker Mason Folk took first team all-conference. The second team defense featured defensive backs Andrew Kelley and Owen Stelse. Running back Travis Zadra, linebacker Luke Rux and quarterback Cooper Kennedy were named as honorable mentions.
Gwen Crull signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Bowling Green, and Avery Weaver signed her letter of intent to play girls college soccer at Western Illinois University.
Teagan Mallegni achieved 1,000 career points scored in a girls basketball 72-26 win over Whitewater on Friday, Nov. 18.
On Tuesday, November 29, the boys swim team won five events to take first place at the Badger-West Conference relays. Mason Pommerening scored a hat trick in a boys hockey 8-1 win over DeForest on that Tuesday.
December
Dadon Gillen scored a career-high 28 points in a boys basketball 82-54 win over Clinton on Friday, Dec. 2. On the next day, Teagan Mallegni scored the winning layup for the girls basketball team in a 63-61 win over Monona Grove.
Mason Pommerening scored another hat trick as the boys hockey team won 6-0 against Milton on Monday, Dec. 5.
Luke Rux won the 170 weight bracket at the Waunakee Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10. On that same day, the boys swim team won three events to finish second at the Fort Atkinson Invite.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Payton Hauge scored a hat trick in a boys hockey 9-0 win over Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The boys swim team defeated Monona Grove on Thursday, Dec. 15. Ava Dean scored a career-high 23 points in a girls basketball 90-28 win over Clinton on Dec. 15.
On Friday, Dec. 16, Kyle Kussow scored a career-high 18 points and Aidan Chislom recorded a double-double in a boys basketball 68-50 win.
Maya Thompson signed her letter of intent to run at Ripon College before the holiday break.
