The year of 2022 was eventful for McFarland. Here’s a look back at some of the biggest sports stories of the season.

January

Brett Ogorzalek and TJ DiPrizio receive coaching awards
Guenther Switzer fifth at 220 for state wrestling
Guenther Switzer
McFarland senior Guenther Switzer hits a double leg takedown on Port Washington’s Jacob Peacy in a consolation bracket at 220 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Switzer went on to place fifth.
Deven Kulp and Dadon Gillen named first team Rock Valley All-Conference, Aidan Chislom second and Kyle Kussow and Andrew Kelley honorable mentions
Brooklyn Judd
Senior Brooklyn Judd watches a home run fly over the fence in McFarland’s 6-5 win over Evansville on Monday, May 16.
Julia Ackley
McFarland freshman Julia Ackley placed fifth in the Division 2 girls pole vault after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse on Saturday.
McFarland softball: Brynne Bieri, Bailee Judd and Alexis-Rose Fischer named to Rock Valley All-Conference second team; Maddy Fortune and Hannah Hall earn honorable mentions
McFarland team celebration
The McFarland girls soccer team rushes to midfield to celebrate advancing to the Division 3 State Soccer Tournament with a 1-0 win over Edgewood on Saturday, June 11.
Grace Breuchel scores twice in all-star game; named one of three MVP's; TJ DiPrizio coaches as assistant
Trish Fortune steps down as McFarland volleyball coach after 20 years
Gwen Crull
Senior middle blocker Gwen Crull attempts to hit a spike against Big Foot on Tuesday, October 4. 
Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre
Senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre breaks off a run against East Troy.
Anna Maudlin
Anna Maudlin reaches for a shot in No. 3 singles action against Watertown on Thursday, August 25.
Spencer Alf
Sophomore Spencer Alf competes in the Division 2 Boys State Cross Country race on Saturday, October 29. Alf finished 13th overall at 16:43.7.
McFarland cross country: Spencer Alf breaks conference record, winning boys conference race
Cass Van Horn
Senior Cass Van Horn competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Division 2 Girls State Swim Championships on Friday, November 11. The 400-yard freestyle relay team took 13th at 3:48.64.
McFarland girls swim sees times drop at state swim meet; take 19th in Division 2 race
Teagan Mallegni reaches 1,000 points scored in a McFarland girls basketball win over Whitewater

