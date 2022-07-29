The Badger Conference will be undergoing some major changes for the 2023-24 school year.

Monroe is moving out, while McFarland takes its place in a non-football realignment of the conference.

Rock Valley football All-Conference team selects Paul Morris, Keats Dyslin, Guenther Switzer, Dadon Gillen, Mason Folk, Chase Quelle, Cade Rux, Kyle Kussow and Evan Rettowski
McFarland boys swim second at conference, fourth at Plymouth
Monona Grove football wins 33-13 over Reedsburg
McFarland football knocks off Whitewater
Monona Grove girls basketball selected to academic all-state; Avery Poole named honorable mention to division 2 all-state team; Poole, Abbey Inda and Taylor Moreau named all-conference

Tags