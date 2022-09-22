“Our team stayed true to form tonight, withstanding the storm early in the match before steadying out and finding our rhythm,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “We were able to string together a nice run at the end of set one that helped propel us to two really nice sets against a well coached Evansville team.”
McFarland is 20-3 overall, ranked ninth in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll and are in first place with a 5-0 record in the Rock Valley Conference.
McFarland 3, Jefferson 0
The Spartans rolled past Jefferson (25-14, 25-11, 25-3) in a “White Out” to raise money for cancer research at McFarland High School on Tuesday, September 20.
"Our girls found our rhythm partway through set one, and maintained a solid level throughout the rest of the match,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “We had a lot of fun with the band playing during our warm ups and a big crowd for our White Out to Wipe Out Cancer event partnered with DECA."
Junior setter Ava Dean served five aces and recorded 25 assists. Senior middle hitter Gwen Crull recorded six kills and had two blocks.
Freshman outside hitter Kayla Landerud led the Spartans with seven kills. Senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios served five aces, while junior outside hitter Taylor Faust recorded eight digs.