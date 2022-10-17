Entering the conference tournament in a three-way tie with Brodhead and Whitewater, the Spartans defeated Brodhead (25-23, 25-14) in the championship game to win the Rock Valley Conference championship.
"The last two weeks, we have really grown as a team,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “We've taken a few lumps and have gotten so much better because of it. Today, our team trusted each other, our coaching staff and made an incredible comeback against a very good Brodhead team.”
The Spartans trailed 14-4 in the opening set against Brodhead before eventually tying the game at 21-21 and then pulling ahead with the 25-23 first-set win. In set two, the Spartans pulled out to a 9-0 lead before winning the final set 25-14.
“This group of young women continue to show how resilient and determined they are,” said Moriarty. “They refuse to give up, and I couldn't be more proud.”
McFarland also swept Turner (25-10, 25-14) and Evansville (25-16, 25-18) before the match against Brodhead. Senior middle blocker Gwen Crull led the Spartans with 30 kills, 11 blocks and six aces.
Freshman middle blocker Kayla Landerud had 12 kills and three blocks, while junior outside hitter Teagan Mallegni recorded 11 kills and six blocks. Junior setter Ava Dean recorded 60 assists, 24 digs and four aces.
McFarland is 30-5 overall and will face Clinton (5-18) at 7 p.m. in the first round of regionals on Tuesday, October 18 at McFarland High School.