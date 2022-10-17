In the Spartans last year in the Rock Valley Conference, they went out with a bang.

Entering the conference tournament in a three-way tie with Brodhead and Whitewater, the Spartans defeated Brodhead (25-23, 25-14) in the championship game to win the Rock Valley Conference championship.

