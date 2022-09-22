Three Spartans finished in the top ten, helping McFarland take third at the Rock Valley Conference Championships held at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, September 20.

Freshman Mia Burchette tied for sixth with a score of 46. Burchette finished seven strokes behind Payton Schmidt of Jefferson, who earned medalist honors with a 39.

