hot MCFARLAND GIRLS GOLF Mia Burchette, Brynne Bieri and Nikkia Kohn finish top ten; McFarland girls golf third at Rock Valley Conference Championship By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 22, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Spartans finished in the top ten, helping McFarland take third at the Rock Valley Conference Championships held at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, September 20. McFarland girls golf finished third at JeffersonFreshman Mia Burchette tied for sixth with a score of 46. Burchette finished seven strokes behind Payton Schmidt of Jefferson, who earned medalist honors with a 39. McFarland girls golf third at Glen ErinSenior Brynne Bieri (47) finished ninth, and senior Nikkia Kohn (48) tied for 10th. Senior Maddie Lueder (52) tied for 18th, and senior Taylor Feldner (54) tied 23rd. McFarland boys soccer wins first game of the year against Big FootJefferson won the conference title with a 182. Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre score three touchdowns as McFarland football shuts down Delavan-DarienTeam scores: Jefferson 182, Lakeside Lutheran 189, McFarland 193, Edgerton 198, East Troy 199, Cambridge 237, Turner 238, Clinton 238, Evansville 242. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Braylan Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre score three touchdowns as McFarland football shuts down Delavan-Darien McFarland girls volleyball goes undefeated at Baraboo Invite, defeats Whitewater and Beloit Turner McFarland boys soccer wins first game of the year against Big Foot Public safety center taking shape in McFarland, but facing delays McFarland sewer rates increasing 37.5% beginning in January Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin