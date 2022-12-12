The McFarland boys hockey team got the better of the Monona Grove boys hockey team with three wins last season, including a playoff victory over the Silver Eagles.

McFarland boys hockey defeats Monona Grove boys hockey

Not looking for a repeat of last season, the Silver Eagles scored five goals in the second period to pull away with an 8-5 win over McFarland at Hartmeyer Ice Arena on Friday, December 9.

McFarland boys hockey getting ready to open the season against Homestead
Monona Grove boys hockey returns with experience for upcoming season

Tags