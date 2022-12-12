McFarland opened the game with a goal when senior forward Payton Hauge scored on a power play off an assist from senior forward Caleb DeChambeau. Later in the first, Monona Grove sophomore forward Drew Larsen scored off assists from senior forwards Eliot Sheahan andTriton Karns-Bingham.
Monona Grove took a 2-1 lead in the first when junior forward Wyatt Groth scored on a power play, assisted by junior forwards Tyler Genschaw and Tyson Turner. In the second period, Genschaw scored off assists from Turner and junior defensemen Connor Churches.
Junior defensemen Huntley Williams scored to make the score 4-1 for Monona Grove, assisted by Karns-Bingham. Junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio scored off assists from sophomore forward Will O’Rourke and freshman forward Ryder Bible.
Genschaw added his second goal of the night off an assist from Turner to put Monona Grove up 6-1. McFarland got a goal from junior forward Mason Pommerening off assists from Hauge and senior defensemen Tegan O’Brien.
MG scored on a power play with Sheahan finding the net with an assist from Groth and Turner. McFarland sophomore forward Ty Paulios scored the seventh goal of the period, assisted by senior forward Paul Morris and junior forward Drew Snyder to make the score 7-3.
In the third period, DeChambeau scored for McFarland off an assist from Hauge and freshman defenseman Brody Samuel. Turner then scored for MG on an empty net. McFarland freshman forward Addison Pennekamp made the score 8-5 with a goal on an assist from freshman forward Johnathan Blattner.
McFarland freshman goalie Steve Hoang recorded 33 saves. Monona Grove goalie Ethan Warnke had 17 saves.
McFarland is 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the Badger-East. Monona Grove is in first place in the Badger-East with a record of 3-0 and is 4-1 on the season.