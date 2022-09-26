The Monona Grove girls swim team defeated the McFarland girls swim team 131-39 on Thursday, September 22 at Monona Grove High School.

In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Kelley Ryan, junior Kiarra Kahl, sophomore Audrey Schoenherr and freshman Alyssa Hagen took first place for Monona Grove at one minute and 54.59 seconds. For McFarland, junior Caroline Green, junior Ellie Kunze, freshman Olivia Tierney and senior Sofia Alf finished third at 2:02.29.

