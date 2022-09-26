In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Kelley Ryan, junior Kiarra Kahl, sophomore Audrey Schoenherr and freshman Alyssa Hagen took first place for Monona Grove at one minute and 54.59 seconds. For McFarland, junior Caroline Green, junior Ellie Kunze, freshman Olivia Tierney and senior Sofia Alf finished third at 2:02.29.
Monona Grove senior Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.29 with teammates Schoenherr (2:05.42) and freshman Kennedy Johnson (2:05.65) coming in second and third. McFarland senior Natalie Schwaab (2:11.00) finished fourth and senior Charlotte Douglas (2:20.49) swam fifth.
Hagen won the 200-yard individual medley for Monona Grove, taking first in 2:24.30. Ryan (2:28.50) took second, junior Kiarra Kahl of Monona Grove (2:28.95) swam third, junior Izzie Tobin of McFarland (2:39.66) scored fourth and Kunze (2:29.72) finished fifth.
In the 50-yard freestyle, sophomore Breleigh Ganshert of Monona Grove won the event in 25.36 seconds. Sophomore Brynn Jondle of Monona Grove took second at 26.88 and Alf (27.17) finished third.
Senior Morgan Heilman of Monona Grove took first in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:03.33. Johnson (1:07.55) finished second, Hagen (1:08.04) took third and Tierney (1:09.27) placed fourth.
Ganshert also won the 100-yard freestyle at 56.41 seconds, defeating junior Tessa Gordon of Monona Grove (56.96), sophomore Jordan Sarubbi of Monona Grove (57.65) and Schwaab (59.18).
Schoenherr won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:45.63 with Alf (5:50.41) taking second. Monona Grove’s 200-yard freestyle team of Sarubbi, Kahl, Ganshert and Heilman took first at 1:44.89. McFarland’s relay team of Kunze, Schwaab, Douglas and Tobin took third at 1:52.19.
Green won the 100-yard backstroke for McFarland with a time of 1:03.51. Ryan finished second for Monona Grove at 1:03.52.
Kahl won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:15.32 with Sarubbi (1:18.49) in second and Kunze (1:18.70) taking third.
Monona Grove’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Schoenherr, junior Macy Ganshert, Johnson and Heilman took first at 3:53.47. For McFarland, Alf, Tierney, Green and Schwaab finished third at 4:10.15.