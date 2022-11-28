For the last three seasons, the Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op has sent a wrestler to the state tournament.
Zach Gunderson qualified in 2020, Kristian Schlicht qualified in 2021 and Guenther Switzer qualified in 2022.
So the question for the MGM wrestling program is will this be the fourth year in a row that a wrestler qualifies for state?
A wrestler to keep an eye on will be senior Jaden Denman, who just missed out on state with a third-place finish at sectionals last season. Denman won the Deerfield Scramble last season, picked up over 30 wins and recorded a team-high 256 match points.
“This is his senior year, and he has put a lot of work into wrestling for many years,” said MGM coach Karl Voeck. “I know he is ready for a big year and his expectations are high, but we will take it one step at a time.”
However it’s not just Denman that returns after having success on the mat last season. A total of eight wrestlers went to sectionals last season, the most in team history.
“This year’s high school team is probably the most experienced team we have had and they are excited to get on the mat and show off what they can do,” said Voeck.
Seniors Cade Rux and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, along with sophomores Luke Rux, Andrew Maly, Jacob Bonjour and Joel Karls all wrestled at sectionals last season, gaining valuable experience.
Sophomore Austin Nickels, an honorable mention on the all-conference team last season, along with sophomore Brevid Roth, sophomore Tiesto Nuon-Haas and senior Blare Wood also wrestled many matches on varsity.
“Many of them were freshman, so the freshman fear is gone. A few of them put in the work this summer. It will be fun to watch these guys,” said Voeck.
MGM also boasts one of the highest turnouts in program history with many freshman wrestlers coming into the season with wrestling experience.
“We have one of the biggest youth clubs in the state between the three communities, McFarland, Cottage Grove and Monona,” said Voeck. “Wrestling is growing in these communities, and I want to thank the MGM Wrestling board and coaches for all their hard work.”
MGM opens up the season at Watertown High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
