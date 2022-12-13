Nomination papers can be obtained from village, town, county and school district offices and must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The election will be held April 4, 2023.
In addition to the Monona mayorship, seats are up on the Monona City Council and the McFarland and Cottage Grove village boards, as well as the Monona Grove and McFarland school boards.
McFarland Village President Carolyn Clow, first elected in 2021, has announced her campaign for re-election.
Monona City Council
Three council seats are on Monona ballots in April. Alders Nancy Moore told the Herald-Independent she planned to run for re-election. Kathy Thomas and Doug Wood hold the other two seats. Alders are elected to two-year terms.
Cottage Grove Village Board
Two board seats and the village president position are up for reelection. All positions are for two-year terms.
John Williams serves as Village President, and the board seats on the ballot are held by David Peterson and Sarah Valencia.
The Cottage Grove Village Board is seeking to fill a vacancy left by Trustee Melissa Ratcliff, who announced she would resign from the board following her election in November to the Wisconsin State Assembly. The candidate selected will fill the remainder of Ratcliff’s term, which ends in April 2024.
Interviews for that position will be conducted by the board at its next meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. To be considered, applicants must submit a letter of interest to the village prior to that meeting.
McFarland Village Board
Three board seats and the Village President position are on the April ballot in McFarland, all for two-year terms.
The board seats on the ballot are held by Stephanie Brassington, Carrie Nelson and Hilary Brandt.
School Boards
Two seats in the Monona Grove School Board are up for election in April. Those seats are held by Susan Fox and Elizabeth Cook, who is the board’s vice president.
The McFarland School District has one seat up for election, held by Craig Howery. Both districts elect board members for three-year terms.