Incumbents and hopefuls for seats in local government are kicking off their campaigns for the April election, as nomination papers began circling at the start of the month.

Already there is a contested bid for Monona mayor, as Mayor Mary O’Connor and former councilmember Kristie Goforth each announced they would be running for the seat Monday.

