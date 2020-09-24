With COVID-19 shutting down sports this year, the McFarland Soccer Club is asking the village for some more time to pay back a $200,000 loan.
The club was set to pay a $10,000 yearly installment to the village this year for the construction of a new shelter in McFarland Park, but that was before the global pandemic hit and Dane County orders prohibited large groups from gathering.
“As COVID has wreaked havoc on many things this year, soccer is one of them, they have not had the seasons or tournaments to pay for that annual installment,” Matt Schuenke told board members at its Sept. 14 virtual meeting.
The club asked that the payment be deferred until next year, which the village board approved. The club won’t be in default of the loan if it makes the 2020 payment on or before Sept. 1, 2039.
“They are very hopeful that if they have a normal year of operations it will be a moot point and they can make two payments, but we are trying to give them that flexibility,” Schuenke said. Yet, he cautioned that even 2021 doesn’t look like things will return to normal with the pandemic going strong.
Sports and everyday life has been disrupted because of the virus. In Dane County, outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people or less.
