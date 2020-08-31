Dane County continues to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.
- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Mornings (from open until about 9:30 a.m.), particularly on Monday mornings, are the busiest time of day. If you’re in a rush, we recommend coming later in the day.
- Testing is open until at least Aug. 31.
Testing is open to anyone 5 years of age and older, but we do have a few recommendations. Anyone 5-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the COVID-19 test on their behalf.
We recommend testing for:
People who have had close contact (within 6 feet for about 15 minutes) with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
People with COVID-19 symptoms
People who have regular exposure to a large number of people (e.g., people who work in grocery stores)
People who work closely with high-risk populations (e.g., healthcare workers, people who work with people who are incarcerated, people who work in long-term care facilities).
For more information, or to pre-register, visit https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/testing
