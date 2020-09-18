The Village of McFarland’s Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Committee is welcoming public input and discussion about the proposed pickleball project on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Pickleball has been referenced in two general plans that were previously approved by the village board. The first plan that this project is Outdoor Recreation and Open Space Plan 2019-2023 found on page 28, referencing “emphasis on the provision of areas and facilities for those varying in physical abilities that can support lifetime recreational exercise activities. The second plan that this project can be noted is within the McFarland 2020-2030 Strategic Plan which is to “support the development of active and passive recreational amenities that appeal to all age groups and abilities,” found on page 10.
At recent meetings, the committee looked at various options for pickleball court development narrowing it down to two potential locations within McFarland: Siggelkow Road Park and Lewis Park. Both locations offering their strengths to being determined as the final location. Though this project will not be constructed in 2020, the planning processes will continue this winter and the village hopes to start construction in spring of 2021, offering potential use starting next summer. With public input on finalizing a location, this would help set up the budget allocation needed for 2021 and allow time to schedule the project in its entirety. For further information and documents regarding this project, please visit the Village’s website and scroll down to or click on “News & Announcements” (www.mcfarland.wi.us/news).
The presentation and discussion will be conducted as a Zoom webinar. Individuals can participate through the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89721427218 or by telephone through 312-626-6799. The webinar ID is: 879 2124 7218.
Officials strongly encourage participation through the Zoom webinar.
If residents are not able to participate through Zoom, there is limited seating available within the community room at the Village of McFarland Municipal Center. Up to 10 individuals will be allowed to attend the event in person within the room. Masks and social distancing will be required.
If there are more than 10 people inside, officials will create an overflow area outside that can allow up to 25 people.
Finally, the event can be watched on the McFarland cable channel. Individuals may watch on Channel 982 on Charter, Channel 1009 on TDS or stream live through www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
Those wishing to provide comment but unable to attend the meeting may send an email to matt.schuenke@mcfarland.wi.us. All comments received via email up until the day of the meeting will be provided to the Committee as part of their review.
Direct any questions to Schuenke at the email or phone number listed.
