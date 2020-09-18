Residents get first peek at proposed $16.9 million Public Safety Center

McFarland residents weighed in last week on a proposed $16.9 million Public Safety Center that village officials say is needed to accommodate growing fire, EMS and police departments.
The 57,375 sq. ft. center could be constructed by the summer of 2022 at the intersection of Holscher Road and Broadhead Street if the village’s proposed timeline goes through.
The McFarland Municipal Court would also move to the site and the Milwaukee Street building would be turned into a community center, under the proposed plan.
Village officials estimate the project would cost taxpayers an extra $31 a year on a $295,000 median valued home.
Around 37 village residents participated virtually in the Sept. 10 public forum with a dozen questioning officials on project costs, the efficiency of public services at the new site, potential noise and traffic at the proposed facility, and plans for the vacated Milwaukee Street building.
McFarland Police Chief Craig Sherven and McFarland Fire/Rescue Chief Chris Dennis said the new facility would provide space and solve safety issues that exist at the Milwaukee Street location.
Municipal Court Judge Wendy Motl said bringing the court into the same building as police would enhance safety for court staff and users. A 2017 village space study looked at options needed for the growing community.
Village of McFarland Administrator Matt Schuenke said the city was in the early stages of the project with the site plan completed and building design plan moving forward.
“We are taking things one step at a time,” Schuenke said the Sept. 10 meeting.
The Village Board is expected to vote on proceeding to Phase 2 of the plan at its Sept. 28 meeting.
Residents questioned officials at Thursday’s meeting about the use of fire sirens and emergency vehicle lights at the proposed public safety center.
Chief Dennis said the department averages around 20 fire/rescue calls per week with 2-3 calls during nighttime sleeping hours. He also said that sirens aren’t used on all calls. Landscaping could also help to create sound barriers, said Bray Architect Matthew Wolfert.
The design puts the fire and police on opposite sides of the center allowing for easier departures and returns of public safety vehicles, Wolfert said. A flashing light system could be installed to alert pedestrians and motorists to fire vehicles exiting the building/street.
Another resident questioned if response times would be impacted by the move of public services. Chief Sherven said he expects no changes because officers are out on patrol and not usually at headquarters. Chief Dennis said there should be an improvement to response times for a “good number of the community.”
The proposed project would have significant costs to the village, Schuenke said. He said the village could use a 20-year bond to fund the project to spread the costs out, along with other scheduled financing that could help the village take advantage of current low-interest rates.
The public safety center project was accepted by the village board earlier this year as part of the 2020-24 Capital Improvement Project.
The proposed center is expected to serve the community for the next 30 years, based on population growth models that would add 2,782- 5,604 residents in the next three decades, Schuenke said. The village population is now almost 9,000.
Other residents wanted to know what would be done with the building on Milwaukee Street if the new public safety center project moves forward. Schuenke said plans are to use the space for a community center. The village board is reviewing that option. Schenke estimated remodeling costs at $5 million.
Village public safety officials said they have outgrown the Milwaukee Street facility. Chief Dennis said the department doesn’t have enough space to store equipment and vehicles. He also said firefighters need more overnight shift accommodations, which he said has been double and even triple occupancy.
The Milwaukee Street site also has problems with traffic congestion and safety concerns when fire vehicles depart the station, Dennis said.
Police Chief Sherven echoed the same problems, saying the department has maxed out space at the Milwaukee Street location.
“The space we are in is not sufficient anymore,” Sherven said.
There are also safety and security concerns while bringing suspects in and out of the police department and insufficient booking and interview space, Sherven said. There is also not enough training, meeting and office space for staff, Sherven said, and no kitchen facility.
“For a 24/7 operation like ours, that is critical for staff,” Sherven said.
Schuenke told a resident who asked that the multi-million project does not need to go to referendum citing ordinance Section 23-94. Binding referenda are required for large capital construction projects when the net cost is expected to exceed 1 percent of the village’s equalized value but the requirement does not apply to public safety facilities.
Schuenke said $600,000 for the design of a $16.9 million project is already funded, while the rest would need to be borrowed.
Find more information about the Public Safety Center project on the McFarland website, www.mcfarland.wi.us.
