Have some expertise? Join a Village of McFarland committee

The Village of McFarland is looking for committee members to help strengthen the community.
Committees are responsible for providing the voice of the community to the Village Board. They weigh in on a wide spectrum of topics including borrowing, fiscal policies, water/sewer rates, capital projects including park amenities, road projects, vehicle purchases, etc. Most decisions that the Village makes, go through a Committee first for the community to be a sounding board and provide their thoughts, expertise, and a recommendation.
To apply, please send a letter of interest to village.administration@mcfarland.wi.us. outlining your background and skills, and which committee you are interested in.
The following committees have vacancies:
Public Works Committee
This committee would be a great fit for anyone who works in construction, engineering, project management and/or project development.
Advises the Village Board on policies and programs involving the maintenance and construction of Village facilities, streets and sidewalks, storm water management and erosion control projects, solid waste management and recycling, and the maintenance and acquisition of public works vehicles and equipment.
Meets the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Personnel Committee
This committee would be a great fit for anyone who has experience in human resources and/or general management.
The Personnel Committee advises the Village Board on personnel policies, changes in organizational structure and classification and compensation plans.
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer Committee
This committee is responsible for helping organize and put together volunteer opportunities in the community such as Community Service Day.
The Volunteer Committee advises the Village Board on policies to encourage volunteer participation in activities for the benefit of the Village and its residents and provides general oversight of the administration, operations, and programming of the Village’s volunteer program.
Meets the 1st Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
Public Utilities Committee
This committee would be a great fit for anyone who works in construction, engineering, project management and/or project development.
Public Utilities oversees the finances, operations, and capital expenditure plans of the municipal water, sewer, and stormwater utilities.
Meets on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Public Safety Committee
Advises the Village Board on policy issues relating to the Police, Fire & EMS department operations, matters involving licensing and regulation, ordinances controlling public offenses and nuisances, and matters of public health.
Meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Below are the standing committees that offer additional opportunities for new members:
If you work in, or have experience in information technology, communications, marketing, journalism and/or media, the Communications and Technology Committee would be a great fit for you.
If you work in, or have experience in finance and/or accounting, the Finance Committee would be a great fit for you.
If you have experience in parks, recreation, and/or conservation management, the Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Committee would be a great fit for you.
If you work in, or have experience in human resources and/or general management, the Personnel Committee would be a great fit for you.
If you work in, or have experience as a social worker, caregiver, senior outreach and/or human services, the Senior Outreach Services Committee would be a great fit for you.
To apply, please send a letter of interest to village.adminsitration@mcfarland.wi.us. Outlining your background and skills, and which committee you are interested in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.