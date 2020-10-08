Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, Dane County Parks is providing a web-based public information meeting regarding planning and design status of phase 2 of the Lower Yahara River Trail.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recently announced funding for the next phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail as part of his 2021 budget proposal. Parisi’s 2021 budget includes $6.5 million for construction of the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park.
“The Lower Yahara River Trail is an incredibly popular project that enhances the quality of life in Dane County,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “The trail offers countless opportunities to enjoy our beautiful outdoors, and we look forward to expanding it in the coming year.”
Dane County Parks has completed draft design and engineering for the proposed segment of trail, extending between Fish Camp County Park and Lake Kegonsa State Park. Dane County Parks is also coordinating with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on planning for additional trail through Lake Kegonsa State Park to Williams Drive in the Town of Pleasant Springs. Planning for phase 2 of the trail is anticipated to be completed by spring of 2021, with construction anticipated to commence by late fall of 2021.
The meeting is available on the Dane County Parks website at www.danecountyparks.com/project/detail/Lower-Yahara-River-Trail-Project.
Questions and comments will be received through October 31st and can be sent to james@countyofdane.com, or by mail to Chris James, c/o Dane County Parks, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 208, Madison, WI 53718.
