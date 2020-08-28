Free COVID-19 Community Testing Site
WHERE:
Alliant Energy Center: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713
HOURS:
- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
TRANSPORTATION:
- Drive-thru, bike-up, or walk-up.
- If you use the walk or bike-up lane, you must wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.
- If you drive, you cannot use the walk-up lane. The walk up lane is reserved for those who bike or walk to the Alliant Energy Center.
- You can have multiple family members in your car to be tested.
- For a free ride to the site, call the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420. A transportation company will then call you to schedule the ride. It’s preferred that you wear a cloth face covering when using this service.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
- No appointments or pre-registration necessary
- Free
- No ID is needed and you won't be asked for your immigration status
- Spanish and Hmong translators are available onsite
- In the event of severe weather: testing will continue through severe weather up to and including a tornado watch. In the event of a tornado warning we will pause operations (including closing exterior doors) and shelter in place until the watch has expired and it is safe to resume operations.
- If you're able to be tested at your doctor's office, we encourage you to do so.
- Coordinated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and National Guard
GET A PAPER COPY OF MY RESULTS
You Can Be Tested
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can get tested at the community testing site. Kids under 5 years old are not eligible for testing at the community test site. Anyone 5-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the COVID-19 test on their behalf.
- COVID-19 testing is strongly recommended for:
- Any resident experiencing any (even if mild) symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms can be: cough, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
- People who are uninsured and do not have a primary care provider
- Essential workers who are not able to always socially distance at work, including: food service workers, meat packing plant workers, dairy farm workers, first responders, and health care workers
- Contacts of people who been diagnosed with COVID-19
