Accident, hit and run
500 block of Forest Lawn Circle, Sept. 19, 12:45 p.m.
Alarm
5990 U.S. Highway 151, Sept. 20, 5:50 p.m.
400 block of Marsh Road, Sept. 16, 1:21 a.m.
Animal, stray
400 block of McDaniel Lane, Sept. 19, 6:48 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire
500 block of Osborn Drive, Sept. 20, 7:36 p.m.
600 block of Crestwood Circle, Sept. 20, 2:17 p.m.
600 block of Johnson St., Sept. 19, 4:58 p.m.
500 block of Lake Edge Road, Sept. 18, 2:23 p.m.
500 block of Osborn Drive, Sept. 15, 7:28 p.m.
500 block of Autumn Lane, Sept. 16, 9:06 a.m.
500 block of Taylor Road, Sept. 16, 9:53 p.m.
Assist K9
U.S. Highway 12 westbound/W. Broadway, Sept. 17, 11:03 p.m.
Assist police
500 block of Eagle Summit Court, Sept. 29, 10:40 p.m.
U.S. Highway 12 westbound, W. Broadway, Sept. 17, 11:07 p.m.
400 block of Dale St., Sept. 17, 5:20 p.m.
100 block of Broadway, Sept. 18, 2:51 a.m.
State Highway 30/E. Washington Ave., Sept. 14, 1:11 a.m.
300 block of Millpond Road, Sept. 14, 9:07 a.m.
Burglary, residential
600 block of Merrill St., Sept. 19, 7:12 p.m.
Check person
500 block of Osborn Drive, Sept. 20, 7:29 p.m.
500 block of Anthony St., Sept. 20, 11:49 a.m.
500 block of Open Meadow, Sept. 18, 3:26 p.m.
600 block of Crestwood Circle, Sept. 18, 10:25 p.m.
500 block of Osborn Drive, Sept. 16, 7:04 p.m.
500 block of Osborn Drive, Sept. 15, 6:54 p.m.
Conveyance alcohol (detox)
700 block of Park St., Sept. 16, 10:16 p.m.
Damage to property
500 block of Linden Parkway, Sept. 20, 9:56 a.m.
Disturbance
600 block of Overlook Drive, Sept. 17, 6:29 p.m.
600 block of Overlook Drive, Sept. 17, 6:26 p.m.
300 block of Millpond Road, Sept. 14, 8:29 a.m.
Missing adult
400 block of Terminal Drive, Sept. 14, 11:42 p.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway
5915 Milwaukee St., Sept. 18, 12:22 a.m.
Neighbor trouble
500 block of Anthony St., Sept. 19, 11:09 p.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver
Siggelkow Road/U.S. Highway 51 northbound, Sept. 19, 10:13 p.m.
Preserve the peace
500 block of Cook St., Sept. 19, 4:08 p.m.
Safety hazard
U.S. Highway 51 southbound/Farwell St., Sept. 20, 5:01 a.m.
U.S. Highway 51 southbound/Siggelkow Road, Sept. 20, 4:54 a.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 19, 5:02 a.m.
U.S. Highway 51 southbound/Siggelkow Road, Sept. 15, 1:16 p.m.
U.S. Highway 51 northbound/Larson Beach Road, Sept. 17, 8:31 a.m.
Stolen auto
400 block of Terminal Drive, Sept. 17, 7:28 p.m.
Suspicious person
600 block of Hidden Farm Road, Sept. 18, 12:21 p.m.
5709 U.S. Highway 51, Sept. 17, 10:00 p.m.
500 block of Anthony St., Sept. 14, 6:42 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle
400 block of Terminal Drive, Sept. 19, 9:54 p.m.
400 block of Farwell St., Sept. 20, 1:35 a.m.
Country Walk, Sept. 18, 12:04 p.m.
500 block of Holscher Road, Sept. 17, 9:47 p.m.
5990 U.S. Highway 51, Sept. 15, 7:48 a.m.
Theft
400 block of Terminal Drive, Sept. 18, 7:52 a.m.
Theft from auto
Larson Beach Road/U.S. Highway 51 southbound, Sept. 15, 1:29 a.m.
Theft, retail
400 block of Larson Beach Road, Sept. 18, 4:40 p.m.
5709 U.S. Highway 51, Sept. 16, 3:01 p.m.
Threats complaint
500 block of Glen Road, Sept. 20, 2:36 p.m.
400 block of Burma Road, Sept. 19, 10:17 a.m.
