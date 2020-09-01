Stuff the Bus to help McFarland school kids
Help McFarland school kids get the supplies they need by donating at the Stuff the Bus event.

It’s time to stuff the bus! The big yellow school bus will be rolling into the Dollar General parking lot (520 W. Perkins Ave.) in McFarland for the annual school supply collection on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come on out and help stuff the bus with school supplies for McFarland children.

New, unused supplies of all types are needed, including crayons, markers, pencils, notebooks, and backpacks.

The McFarland Lions Club and area businesses are sponsoring this event.

