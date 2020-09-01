Stuff the Bus to help McFarland school kids

It’s time to stuff the bus! The big yellow school bus will be rolling into the Dollar General parking lot (520 W. Perkins Ave.) in McFarland for the annual school supply collection on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Come on out and help stuff the bus with school supplies for McFarland children.
New, unused supplies of all types are needed, including crayons, markers, pencils, notebooks, and backpacks.
The McFarland Lions Club and area businesses are sponsoring this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.