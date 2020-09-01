Village of McFarland residents are encouraged to join the online public forum on the new Public Safety Center on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
The village is planning the future development of a Public Safety Center at the southeast intersection of Holscher and Broadhead Roads.
The Village Board in Feburary approved the proposal with Bray Architects to plan, design, and bid the project. This was done following an RFP process that was initiated in December. Since May 2020, staff have been working with Bray Architects to study space needs, review site conditions, evaluate floor plans, consider timelines, and estimate costs.
The Police Chief and Lieutenant have represented the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Chief and Administrative Captain have represented the Fire and Rescue Department, and the Municipal Court Judge and Judicial Assistant have represented the Municipal Court with the Village Administrator overseeing the project in a general project management role. This project is a priority for the village through multiple planning sources over the last several years to address constraints for these departments as well as free up space to provide for a community center renovation at the Municipal Center.
This forum will consist of a presentation by Bray Architects which will discuss the overall site plan, cost, and timeline. Leaders of the Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department, and Municipal Court, will also share their perspectives on the project. The Village Administrator will discuss the financial impact on the development of this project. Any one in attendance can submit questions and comments for an open discussion about the new Public Safety Center.
The Village strongly encourages participation through Zoom.
If you are not able to participate online, there is limited seating available within the Community Room at the Municipal Center. A maximum of 10 individuals will be allowed to attend the event in person within the Community Room. Masks and social distancing are required. Village officials ask that you participate through Zoom so as not to exceed these gathering requirements. If you have questions regarding Zoom, please call McFarland's Communications & Technology Dept. 608-838-6717. The Zoom invitations/links can be found on the Village’s website, www.mcfarland.wi.us/news.
The event can be viewed through the various outlets brought to you by McFarland Cable. Individuals may watch the forum live at Charter cable channel 982, TDS cable channel 1009, or stream on www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com. If you are unable to attend or watch live, you may view the forum on demand through the McFarland Cable’s website.
