McFarland residents are encouraged to join the Parks Master Plans online forums on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. via Zoom.
At 6 p.m., the forum will focus on the master plan for William McFarland Park. The purpose of the forum is to present and gather public input on the preparation of a new master plan for the development of future improvements within William McFarland Park. As a planning exercise, it needs to assess the current condition and uses of the park as well as collect public input on how this should be arranged in the future. This park is well utilized by destination activities such as ice hockey, curling, bocce ball, soccer, baseball, and skateboards, to name a few. Future growth of these uses, as well as potential new uses need to be carefully planned given the lack of space available for growth. Residents are invited to attend the online forum to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide input as the planning process progresses. The Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Committee is working with the consultant on the preparation of the plan for the site.
At 7 p.m., the forum will focus on the master plan for the Community Park. The purpose of the forum is to present and gather public input on the preparation of a new master plan for the development of future improvements within the new Community Park. As a planning exercise, it needs to assess the current condition and uses of the park as well as collect public input on how this should be arranged in the future. The planning for this park is completely different as there are currently no improvements on the site. As farmland, the property was acquired in 2019 to develop a park in the future. This planning exercise is to serve as a guide for how the park gets developed based on the various amenities that are desired from the community. This is an opportunity for all to participate and help shape the development of this site for years to come. Residents are invited to attend the online forum to learn more about the project, ask questions, and have the ability to provide input as the planning process progresses. The Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Committee is working with the consultant on the preparation of the plan as they consider various aspects of the site.
Further information, such as the park proposal document brought to you by Parkitecture and the Zoom invitations/links, can be found at www.mcfarland.wi.us/news.
The village encourages participation through Zoom. If you are not able to participate online, there is limited seating available within the Community Room at the Municipal Center. A maximum of 10 individuals will be allowed to attend the event in person within the Community Room. Masks and social distancing are required. Again, though, to the extent everyone is able, the Village asks that you participate through Zoom so as not to exceed these gathering requirements. If you have questions regarding Zoom, you may call McFarland’s Communications & Technology Dept. 608-838-6717. The Zoom invitations/links can be found on the village’s website, www.mcfarland.wi.us/news.
The event can be viewed through the various outlets on McFarland Cable. Watch the forum live at Charter cable channel 982, TDS cable channel 1009, or stream on www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com. or on demand through the McFarland Cable’s website.
