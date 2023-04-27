Sunset Ridge Exteriors sold to M&M

Crete, Ill.-based M&M Home Remodeling Services recently announced the acquisition of Sunset Ridge Exteriors, which is located in McFarland.

 Contributed

The Sunset Ridge purchase represents M & M’s commitment to execute its strategy to pursue add-on opportunities to build, scale and expand throughout the United States.

