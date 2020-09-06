Two public hearings in September will allow the public to weigh in on departmental requests for funding in Dane County’s 2021 budget. The county board will be holding these hearings virtually, as they have been for all of its regularly scheduled meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first meeting, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, will address all departments’ budget requests except for Department of Human Services.
The second meeting, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, will address the Department of Human Services’ budget request.
The departmental budget request hearing is being held by the Dane County Board of Supervisors, while the hearing on the Department of Human Services budget request is held jointly by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Board of Supervisors, with Dane County’s Long Term Support Committee, Human Services Board, and the Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors also in attendance.
“These hearings are meant for the public to have an opportunity to hear from the departments regarding what is in their budget requests, as well as to provide an opportunity to let the supervisors on the County Board know their priorities and needs for the coming year,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “We are facing a challenging fiscal year and hearing what is important to the people is critical as we move into the budget season,” she continued.
The hearings will begin promptly at 6 p.m. The meetings will begin with an overview of departmental budget requests, presented by department staff. Testimony from the public will be taken afterwards.
To register to speak, or recorded in opposition or support of the budget requests, members of the public should see the top of the individual meeting agendas, which will be available here (https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx) the Friday before each meeting (Sept. 4 and 11). Each person presenting at the hearing will be limited to three minutes of testimony.
As a reminder, members of the public wishing to speak are required to register 30 minutes before the meeting starts.
Individuals who have questions regarding the hearings are encouraged to contact the Dane County Board Office at 608-266-5758.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, and sets policy for Dane County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and county finance. The county board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. Agendas are available at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
